The Batman 2 Is Still ‘Figuring Out’ Its Most Important Casting, Confirms Colin Farrell

The Batman: Part 2 is closer than ever to becoming a reality, but director Matt Reeves is still working out its all-important villain casting. Reeves made a point of fleshing out his Gotham with many iconic villains in The Batman, including Colin Farrell's Penguin, Paul Dano's Riddler, Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman, Barry Keoghan's Joker, and more. With The Batman: Part 2's script complete and filming set to begin in early 2026, it remains unclear who is next up to face Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader. That said, Reeves noted that his choice has "never really been done in a movie before," ruling out 12 villains as contenders for The Batman 2.

Ahead of his return in The Batman: Part 2, Colin Farrell sat down with the Happy Sad Confused podcast and was asked whether he knows what Matt Reeves has planned for the sequel's casting, having read the script and spoken to the director.

Unfortunately, Farrell declared, "I don't [know]" where Reeves is heading in terms of casting the sequel's villain. While the Oscar-nominee confirmed he did ask the director about the matter, Reeves is "still trying to figure out the puzzle."

Having only completed the long-awaited sequel script in June, with plans to begin production in Spring 2026, it makes sense that casting is still being worked out. Fans can likely expect news to heat up over the fall and into early 2025, possibly revealing the identity of the movie's villain after over three years of speculation.

The Batman 2 is rumored to feature multiple villains, which would be in line with Reeves' foe-filled 2022 original. As such, the filmmaker may have a number of new villains to cast this time around, including his mystery big bad.

Regardless, the main villain is undeniably the most important new casting that The Batman 2 needs to stick the landing, as the rivalry between this actor and Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight will be at the core of the next Crime Saga mystery.

In terms of Farrell's own role in The Batman 2, the Irish star confirmed he has a "smaller role" in the sequel after leading his HBO spin-off series.

The Batman 2's Villain Casting Needs to Be the Anti-Robert Pattinson

DC

Currently, Matt Reeves and The Batman: Part 2 crew are staying hush on who will succeed Paul Dano's Riddler. But perhaps the true answers may lie in that silence, as the promise of diving "even further" into Bruce Wayne's character has left many speculating that Thomas Elliot, aka Hush, is up next.

Elliot was a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne's who had a far worse upbringing and attempted to murder his own parents to inherit their massive fortune. As his plans fell through thanks to Dr. Thomas Wayne, he developed a grudge against the family and became the mastermind killer Hush to seek revenge.

If Hush is The Batman 2's villain-to-be, his casting and dynamic with Robert Pattinson will be all-important to the sequel. Effectively, Elliot is the mirror image of Wayne, and his casting must reflect that, meaning whoever lands the role will likely be in his late 30s to early 40s, similarly to the leading British actor.

Actors such as Dan Stevens, Richard Madden, and Adam Driver could all bring something special to Hush if he were to be Part 2's villain. Having been rejected from DC's two biggest superhero roles, Nicholas Hoult could also be an interesting choice, but he will be preoccupied next year as Lex Luthor in Man of Tomorrow.