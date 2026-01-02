Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Returns In New Ultra-Detailed Figure (Photos)

Amid rumors about his possible return to Avengers: Doomsday, Hot Toys officially revealed a stunning look at an ultra-detailed and screen-accurate figure of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man based on his appearance from Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man movie. Maguire made headlines when he returned as his version of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home to help Tom Holland's MCU web-slinger, alongside Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man, battle a plethora of classic villains. While fans await his possible comeback in either Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, Hot Toys revisited a key moment from Maguire's portrayal of the web-slinger from his debut Marvel film by immortalizing it into a movie-accurate figure.

Hot Toys officially released the stunning preview of its ultra-detailed 1/6th scale figure of a battle-damaged version of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man (2002), capturing the Marvel hero's most vulnerable yet heroic moment in his climactic battle with Green Goblin.

Hot Toys

The figure presents a movie-accurate head sculpt of a battle-damaged Spider-Man with a ripped mask and a shattered lens, giving fans a preview of Tobey Maguire's authentic likeness beneath.

Hot Toys

The Hot Toys figure paid tribute to Spider-Man and Green Goblin's final encounter with an incredible diorama base, which reminds fans of how the movie's ending pushed both Marvel characters to their limit.

Hot Toys

The brutal clash between the two rivals was iconic because it showed how Peter was not deceived by Norman Osborn's mindgames until the very end, ultimately leading to his impactful and tragic death.

Hot Toys

As part of the announcement, Hot Toys also released a full preview of what's included with the ultra-detailed figure, such as a plethora of accessories like interchangeable hands, an alternate masked head, and a battle-damaged Green Goblin helmet.

Hot Toys

The 1/6th scale figure is available soon for pre-order via Sideshow Collectibles. As of writing, there is no release window yet on when exactly it will be released to the public.

2002's Spider-Man movie is a classic Marvel film that chronicles the origin story of Tobey Maguire's titular web-slinger as he goes up against one of, if not, his greatest rival, Green Goblin. Joining Maguire in the film are Willem Dafoe (who also returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home), Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, and many more. Spider-Man premiered in theaters on May 3, 2002.

How Tobey Maguire's Rumored MCU Return Could Forever Change the Character

Sony Pictures

The timing of Hot Toys' announcement of Tobey Maguire's new movie-accurate figure is quite interesting, especially after a report came in December 2025 that the actor is slated to reprise his Marvel role in Avengers: Doomsday. Still, it's reasonable to assume that his grand return is being kept under wraps (unless Marvel Studios throws a curveball and reveal his comeback much earlier than expected and outright confirm the recent reports).

Maguire's possible appearance in Doomsday would completely change the character due to the high stakes that the movie presents regarding incursions. There is a strong chance that the universe of Maguire's Spider-Man may have already succumbed to the Multiversal incursions, meaning that seeing him again would feel completely different than what fans saw during his appearance in No Way Home.

Instead of the cheerful Peter Parker that fans saw in the Tom Holland-led film, Doomsday could showcase a version of the hero who is grieving and determined to make things right following the loss of everyone closest to him.

Whatever the case, Hot Toys' attention to detail in the new Tobey Maguire figure is quite commendable since it offers peak nostalgia while allowing fans to revisit the movie to experience Peter Parker's memorable clash with Green Goblin. If anything, this new figure is essentially a reminder of how iconic and definitive Maguire's version of the web-slinging hero really is.