Marvel Confirms the 4th Big Superhero TV Show Releasing In Spring 2026

Marvel Entertainment confirmed the fourth superhero show, set to release in Spring 2026, and it's an exciting spinoff of Sony's Spider-Verse movies. The shows releasing in Spring will lean heavily on returning shows, with brand-new seasons poised to continue their stories and resolve cliffhangers from the previous batch of episodes, including Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and Invincible Season 4. One notable entry during this period is an entirely new show with significant potential, thanks to its ties to the Marvel brand.

Spider-Noir's confirmed binge release on May 27 makes it the fourth superhero show in Spring 2026's stacked lineup, joining Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, The Boys Season 5, and Invincible Season 4.

Amazon Prime Video

The anticipation is high for Spider-Noir, as it centers on a character from the successful Spider-Verse animated movies from Sony Pictures.

Set in 1930s New York, Spider-Noir follows private investigator-turned-superhero Ben Reilly as he is forced to confront his past as the city's only superhero while grappling with the looming threat of classic and reimagined Spider-villains.

The list of Reilly's foes in Spider-Noir includes Silvermane, Sandman, Electro, and many more villains from Spider-Man's rogues gallery.

Aside from its intriguing plot, part of the hype for Spider-Noir is its star-studded cast, headlined by Nicolas Cage, Brendan Gleeson, Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li (as the second live-action Black Cat), Jack Huston, and many more.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 joins the list of Spring 2026 releases, set to bow on Disney+ on March 24.

The series has a high-stakes plot involving a group of rebels led by Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, who plots to topple Mayor Wilson Fisk's reign of terror in New York after he enforces Martial Law.

One of the exciting aspects of Season 2 is the inclusion of Jessica Jones as a major protagonist following her long absence from the spotlight. It will be interesting to see how much Jessica has changed since her last appearance in Season 3 of her own show while also showcasing her renewed dynamic with Daredevil.

Marvel Television

Invincible is poised to reach its peak of storytelling in Season 4 as it brings the Viltrumite War arc from the comics to the forefront. This chapter finally pushes Thragg to the forefront as the scope heads into galactic territory due to the imminent invasion of the Viltrumites.

Invincible Season 4 is set to have a three-episode premiere on Prime Video on March 18, and it is expected to juggle several key storylines, such as Atom Eve's problems with her powers, Mark and Nolan's eventual reunion, and the ultimate clash between the newly reformed Coalition of Planets against the Viltrumites.

Amazon Prime Video

The Boys Season 5 serves as the culminating chapter of the hit Prime Video series, leading into the eventual showdown of the Resistance against Homelander.

The all-out war is expected to showcase shocking deaths as Homelander tries his best to achieve his endgame of being a god.

Amazon Prime Video

The Boys Season 5 will premiere on Prime Video on April 8.

Why Spider-Noir Has a Lot of Potential To Be Successful

There is no doubt that there is already plenty of buzz surrounding Spider-Noir ahead of its May release, largely due to its ties to both the Marvel brand and Spider-Man lore.

It has a massive potential to create some noise in the Spring 2026 lineup of shows because of several factors, such as Nicolas Cage's proven star power and its Snyder Cut-infused release gimmick of allowing fans to choose to watch in color or in black and white.

The fact that this is also Nicolas Cage's first lead TV role creates intrigue, signaling confidence in Spider-Noir, given that the award-winning actor has historically been selective about committing to ongoing series formats.

Ultimately, it all boils down to the promise of a fresh, mature take on Spider-Man, veering away from the usual portrayal seen on the big screen. Giving Spider-Noir a chance to be its own thing lets it stand out and avoid the superhero fatigue narrative that has been hounding other superhero projects.