Avengers: Doomsday Will Officially Turn 1 OG Avenger Into an 'Elder'

Avengers: Doomsday will elevate one original Avenger from the Infinity Saga into elder status, and he is the perfect choice. Among the original members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Chris Hemsworth's Thor achieved a certain longevity after starring in four solo movies, making him a significant part of the MCU's Multiverse Saga. Thor has grown from a selfish prince of Asgard to a well-respected hero of Earth and father to Love. His greatest challenge will soon happen in Avengers: Doomsday as the Multiverse begins to collapse due to Doctor Doom's arrival.

Speaking with BroBible while promoting his new movie, Crime 101, Chris Hemsworth confirmed that Thor will achieve elder status in Avengers: Doomsday, noting that he will have "a bit of agency" and a "bigger voice or opinion:"

"I remember sitting around on 'Doomsday' with all these new characters, people in their first 'Avengers' film, and thinking, 'I have a bit of agency here. I should have a bigger voice or opinion as the character. Owning that a little more, he does feel like one of the elders. He’s 2,000 years old or something, so we tried to play into that more than we had before."

Hemsworth also admitted that he understands that Thor has seen a lot in the various battles he has had alongside the Avengers, and Doomsday "really leaned into that:"

BroBible: "There’s also the sense with Thor, of, 'The s— that I’ve seen, I’m tired of this. I really am. I’m tired…'" Hemsworth: "[laughs] Yeah! Yeah… You reach a point in life where there’s an exhaustion and weariness, and we really leaned into that."

The actor's comments about Thor's journey in Avengers: Doomsday as an elder are exciting because he embraces a new, mature chapter that would benefit all the heroes involved. It will be interesting to see how Thor will fulfill his elder duties, considering that he was in a vulnerable state during the events of Avengers: Endgame after failing to stop Thanos' snap.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Thor will be joined by a plethora of heroes in Avengers: Doomsday, such as the returning Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, Mister Fantastic, Shuri, and the X-Men in the fight for the Multiverse's survival. The film will premiere in theaters on December 18.

Why Thor Being an Elder Is a Brilliant Move for Avengers: Doomsday

Thor's elder status in Avengers: Doomsday is a brilliant move because it gives the character depth as he transitions back into the classic God of Thunder while also trying to lead the heroes in an eventful battle against an unknown enemy, such as Doctor Doom.

Following enduring immense loss over the years (due to the deaths of Odin, Loki, and many more), Doomsday provides the perfect opportunity for Thor to showcase his evolved status as a proven veteran willing to risk it all to save everyone he loves. Thor will likely play a more paternal role for the heroes, meaning that he won't allow them to die on his watch.

While this could culminate in a sacrifice for Thor, it would not be surprising given the high-stakes nature of Doomsday's narrative. Whether he dies or not, Thor's elder status creates a significant change for the character, making him more fun and worthwhile to watch on-screen.