Marvel Studios Is Officially Fixing Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that it will be fixing Thor: Love and Thunder, so many fans could potentially view the film in a better light in the future. It is no secret that Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the weaker entries of the MCU. The film has its fans, but most critics and general audience members didn't speak too highly of it when it was released in 2022.

In 2026, Marvel Studios is going to do something that will make Thor: Love and Thunder a better movie all around. Some of the plot points and character decisions will likely make more sense and be more meaningful, and Chris Hemsworth's Thor will return to the classic God of Thunder that many love him for.

Marvel Studios

Marvel teased this change in the second official teaser for Avengers: Doomsday. The trailer, which was just under 90 seconds long, showcased Thor, in the woods alone, with his Avengers: Infinity War look, while also wielding Stormbreaker. Despite the footage not containing any action sequences at all, many fans claimed that those shots of Thor were the best content the character has received since at least Endgame, but others have talked about how he is at his best since Infinity War.

The 81-second Doomsday trailer did something that Love and Thunder struggled achieving in its entire runtime, and that was humanizing a character as powerful and as fantastical as Thor. it did not focus on his past, or include any of the humor Taika Waititi brought to the character, but instead showed how vulnerable he will be in the film, and it is all because of his adoptive daughter, Love (played by Hemsworth's real-life daughter, India Rose Hemsworth).

Marvel Studios

If Love and Thunder did one thing right, it was bringing Love into the MCU. For reference, she was the daughter of Gorr the God Butcher, who was the main antagonist of Love and Thunder. However, she was resurrected and left in Thor's care by Gorr.

Marvel Studios

Since that happened at the end of the film, it unfortunately was not enough to save the rest of the film. However, based on the teaser, it seems as though Love will play a somewhat major role in Doomsday. Even if she doesn't, it is clear that Thor's main motivation is getting back home to Love and raising her the way he feels is best, so knowing where his strength comes from will only make fans be more invested in his story.

Even though Love and Thunder wasn't great as a whole, it can now at least be viewed as a necessary project, and can go back and view it through a different lens. The Doomsday teaser confirmed that Love will continue to play a major role in Thor's character arc, so the events of Love and Thunder had to happen for Thor to get where he is now.

Without the events of Love and Thunder, Doomsday might not have included a more emotionally driven version of the God of Thunder. Instead, he may have still been the silly, almost shell of the character he once was.

It is also worth noting that Love and Thunder has directly impacted how high the stakes are for Thor. The character has been in the MCU for a long time now, and many likely would have been okay with him making some sort of heroic sacrifice and going to Valhalla. However, now that the teaser has proven that he has something to fight for, the stakes are higher than ever for Thor. If he were to die, fans would be utterly devestated knowing that he left Love behind.

Without Love and Thunder, those stakes would not exist.

Jane's Death is Also More Meaningful Thanks to Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday is going to fix Thor: Love and Thunder in the sense that it will make the movie feel important and necessary to Thor's character arc, but it will also improve Jane's role in the 2022 film and make her death actually mean something.

Many fans thoguht it was strange that Marvel Studios brought back Natalie Portman's Jane Foster back for Love and Thunder just to kill her off near the end of the movie. Yes, she made it to Valhalla, but her death wasn't that impactful. A lot of viewers also thought the comedy in the movie downplayed the seriousness of her cancer storyline, and that her death could have meant more to Thor and to viewers.

Marvel Studios

However, now that the Doomsday teaser has confirmed that Thor genuinely loves and cares for Love more than anything in the world, it does not make Jane's death seem as poorly executed. The teaser did not confirm this, but it would not be surprising if one of the main reasons Thor is so close to Love is due to losing Jane and seeing just how precious it is that he still has Love with him.

If that were to be explained in Doomsday, it would make Jane's death and inclusion in Love and Thunder significantly better, and fans would likely be more forgiving of the movie as a whole.

The full Thor teaser for Avengers: Doomsday can be viewed below:

The Second Time a Thor Movie Has Been Fixed By an Avengers Film

Marvel Studios

Based on the Thor teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, the upcoming 2026 film will absolutely fix a lot of the issues fans had with Love and Thunder, which will in turn make Love and Thunder a better film in hindsight.

Notably, this is not the first time that an Avengers movie made a previous Thor flick better, as Avengers: Endgame made fans look at Thor: The Dark World much differently than they had before Endgame was released.

A lot of scenes in Endgame were set during the events of Thor: The Dark World. Specifically, when Thor and Rocket went to Asgard, Thor was able to see his mother one more time and found out that he was still worthy to wield Mjolnir.

Leading up to that scene, Thor had really struggled with his self-worth and had become extremely depressed, but since that scene played such an important role in the movie and was essentially a retelling of some parts of The Dark World, many fans viewed The Dark World a bit more fondly than before.