March 1 Will Deliver a Major Streaming Shake-Up for Marvel Fans

March 1 is shaping up to be a major date on the streaming calendar for Marvel fans. Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max confirmed its March 2026 additions, and buried within the lineup is something that will genuinely excite Spider-Man devotees. All five of Sony's pre-MCU Spider-Man films are coming to the platform. That means Tobey Maguire's entire Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3, alongside Andrew Garfield's two outings in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, will all be available on HBO Max from that date.

It is worth noting that Andrew Garfield's two films are simultaneously leaving Netflix on March 1, 2026, the very same day they arrive on HBO Max. Also, these two films alongside the Raimi trilogy already had a home on Disney+, making this new HBO Max addition a cross-platform win for fans. All five films remain on Disney+ as well, meaning subscribers on either service will be covered.

This is a significant catalog grab for HBO Max, which is positioning the Spidey collection as a cornerstone of its spring 2026 content push alongside other major additions like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Little Miss Sunshine, and Memento.

Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy is one of the most culturally consequential superhero film series ever made. Released between 2002 and 2007, the three films collectively grossed nearly $2.5 billion globally and helped establish the template for modern comic book cinema.

Starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, with Raimi bringing his signature horror-inflected visual style to the superhero genre, the trilogy remains a beloved touchstone for an entire generation of moviegoers. Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, and Thomas Haden Church's Sandman are still considered among the best villain performances in superhero film history.

Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 rebooted the franchise with Andrew Garfield in the lead role and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy. The film earned $757 million at the box office and a 71% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with particular praise going to Garfield's performance and his electric chemistry with Stone.

Its 2014 sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, brought in $708 million globally but received a cooler critical reception, a 51% on Rotten Tomatoes, as many felt the film overstuffed itself trying to set up future entries. Still, Garfield's portrayal endured, and his 2021 comeback in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Maguire and Tom Holland is widely considered one of the most electrifying moments in recent superhero cinema.

Why Are Marvel’s Spider-Man Films Streaming on a Rival Service?

One may wonder why Marvel's most prized properties are streaming on a rival SOVD. The short answer is that Sony Pictures, not Disney or Marvel Studios, owns the film rights to Spider-Man and controls where its movies stream. That's been the case since Marvel sold the character's film rights to Sony back in 1999.

The 2015 deal that brought Spider-Man into the MCU allowed Marvel Studios to produce the films and use the character across its universe, but Sony retained distribution and streaming rights. So even though Spider-Man fights alongside the Avengers on screen, his solo movies do not automatically land on Disney+ the way other MCU titles do.

Sony licenses its Spider-Man catalogue to whichever platforms it negotiates deals with, and those agreements shift over time. Disney struck a multi-year licensing deal with Sony in 2021 that brought the older back-catalogue titles, including the Raimi trilogy and both Garfield films, to Disney+, and those films remain there.

A separate arm of that same deal covers Sony's new theatrical releases from 2022 through 2026, which will eventually land on Disney+ after completing a Pay-1 window on Netflix. In the meantime, Sony is free to license those same older titles to other platforms simultaneously, which is exactly how all five films are now appearing on HBO Max.