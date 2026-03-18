Marvel Studios Reveals the New Fantastic Four Logo Almost Looked Way Different

Before Marvel Studios nailed down a final look for the MCU's Fantastic Four logo, the design process was long and extensive. Bringing a team as iconic and notable as the Fantastic Four into the MCU was no easy task, especially considering how long fans had wanted to see them with Marvel Studios. A new team of heroes means new logos and visual material for their branding and uniforms, which is particularly vital for Marvel's First Family.

Marvel Studios revealed over a dozen unused designs for the Fantastic Four's logo in the official art book for 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Along with some drafted designs for the film's characters, these logos were a big part of the development process for this team's debut in the MCU. For reference, below is the final choice for the logo, which shows a light blue "4" with one line through both the number and the circle surrounding it:

Marvel Studios

Marvel also looked at more angular designs for the logo, including "4" with square and diamond-shaped borders. A few hem used multiple shades of blue for coloring, and others had notches in the number to give it a unique feel.

Marvel Studios

Compared with the other options, the final logo for the team uses a lighter blue shade and a circular design rather than a square one.

Marvel Studios

Another set of designs includes a version in which the "4" is the centerpiece, without a circle or square surrounding it. Also included is a rectangular option with a notch in the left side of the "4," plus two intricate circular versions of the logo.

Marvel Studios

These designs all look vastly different from the final pick, using varying shades of blue and different looks for the central number.

Marvel Studios

Four more circular designs for the logo take center stage next, including a couple with cross-like imprints inside the "4." Another pair of logos both use three-line visuals: one on the circle and the other on the vertical line, forming the "4."

Marvel Studios

While some of these designs are simpler than the final look, they vary in the shade of blue and look much busier than the one fans now know and love.

Marvel Studios

Another quartet of logos divvies up between a circular visual and one that is more oval-inspired. Two of them use a large "4," along with a diagonal oval going around most of the number.

Marvel Studios

Once again, these designs differ greatly from the final product, keeping the "4" within the circle and staying with the lighter blue shade.

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was Marvel Studios' first Phase 6 movie and the third MCU release of 2025. Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, this movie pits the team in an alternate universe in the 1960s, as they try to stop Galactus and the Silver Surfer from devouring their planet. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is streaming on Disney+.

The Fantastic Four's Future in the MCU

Marvel Studios

While getting the logo and look for the Fantastic Four right was an important step in development, the bigger question was where the team would go in the MCU. Starting off by taking out Galactus and the Silver Surfer, thus saving their universe, they now have to face the biggest threat the MCU has ever seen in Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom.

This will take the team across different universes, as fans have already seen a tease of Ben Grimm meeting the Wakandans on Earth-616 in the last Avengers: Doomsday trailer. This comes after their solo movie's post-credits scene teased Sue Storm's first meeting with Doom, in which he analyzed the four-year-old Franklin Richards without his classic mask.

Further ahead, the team is teased to also be important in the plot of Avengers: Secret Wars, which does not begin production until later in 2026. Considering Doom will have likely risen to close to full power by that time, they will be vital in the fight to take him down alongside the Avengers and countless other heroes.