After Fantastic Four Comments By Marvel Boss, I'm Now Convinced the Movie's Post-Credits Scene Will Directly Set Up Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

A new tease for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps has viewers convinced the movie will set up Avengers: Doomsday by using Doctor Doom in its post-credits scene. Considering Doom's status as the Fantastic Four's biggest archnemesis and the upcoming villain for the next Avengers film, anticipation is building to see how Marvel Studios will set up the iconic antagonist.

Marvel Studios executive producers Grant Curtis and Tim Lewis explained how The Fantastic Four: First Steps sets up some of the events of 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. This includes a hint at how Doctor Doom may be utilized in the new movie's post-credits scene ahead of Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of the supervillain in the first part of Phase 6's epic conclusion.

Speaking with Collider, Curtis addressed how "massively freeing" it was to not have to tie The Fantastic Four to anything else in the MCU due to it being set in an alternate universe. He even offered Moon Knight (on which he was also an executive producer) as a comparison, explaining how viewers are free from the responsibility of watching everything else in the MCU to understand it. "You can just drop into this universe," he continued, also teasing that fans should have "smiles on their faces" with certain Easter eggs that come into play.

Lewis further discussed the "huge responsibility" he and the team feel on this movie, with the story pushing the MCU further into multiversal plot threads courtesy of "various universes and the worlds and how they all combine:"

"We feel a huge responsibility because this is moving into the next stages of the various universes and the worlds and how they all combine."

Based on these quotes, many expect Doctor Doom to play a pivotal role in The Fantastic Four's post-credits scene, even though director Matt Shakman denied that Downey was part of his story. This would help set the stage for where his story goes in Avengers: Doomsday, which is still being kept secret as Doomsday pushes through its production schedule.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be Marvel Studios' first effort with the titular team, featuring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon-Moss Bachrach as the titular quartet. They will be tasked with fighting Ralph Ineson's Galactus, who gives them their most dangerous mission yet and puts their universe in danger of being annihilated. Following that, the four leading stars will join the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, teaming up with Avengers and X-Men in a battle against Downey's Doctor Doom. Plot details are still being kept secret, but the film will show multiversal walls being torn down as generations of Marvel heroes team up with one another.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut in theaters on July 25. Then, Avengers: Doomsday will arrive on the big screen on December 18, 2026.

How Doctor Doom Will Impact The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Although Doctor Doom does not appear to be in the plans for The Fantastic Four, considering his place as arguably that team's biggest villain, it's no surprise that he may be part of the film's post-credits sequence. Add on the fact that this film takes place in a universe outside of Earth-616, it only seems natural that it will lead into Doomsday by addressing the idea of alternate realities across the greater multiverse.

Considering Doom is expected to rival Thanos as the MCU's most powerful and iconic villain ever, The Fantastic Four's post-credit scene(s) will have a massive task in introducing fans to Downey's take on the character. Along with that character, Doomsday will reintroduce fans to heroes and villains from decades of Marvel projects, who currently exist in a handful of different realities across space and time.

Helping lead the way in that effort will be the MCU's Fantastic Four, whose universe is expected to meet its end at Galactus' hands before Doom kickstarts his reign of terror. They are then predicted to play huge roles in Doomsday alongside Downey's Doom, coming to Earth-616 and other universes to prepare the rest of the film's heroes for what's coming from Doom.

No matter how the details play out, this team's importance to the MCU cannot be understated, which will be seen as soon as Phase 6 officially starts later this year.