Thunderbolts Director Confirmed What We All Suspected About [Spoiler] Post Credit Scene

In the wake of Thunderbolts* theatrical release, the movie's director revealed that fans may have been onto something with a few popular theories pertaining to its thrilling post-credits scene. Marvel Studios' Florence Pugh-led team-up film ended with two exciting post-credits stingers, including one, in particular, that has the MCU faithful buzzing.

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier confirmed fan suspicions that he was, in fact, not behind the camera for at least one of the film's post-credit scenes. This is significant, as another director stepping in for an MCU stinger usually hints at what that particular scene is tipping its hat to in the franchise's future.

Speaking with Comicbook about his work on the MCU blockbuster, Schreier disclosed that "[he] was there when it was filmed" but did not have his hands on the camera. Instead, it was a part of "the set of a production that might be starting production right around now:"

"I didn’t film that scene. I was there when it was filmed, and I can say that it comes from the set of a production that might be starting production right around now, so that might be fun for people to stay and watch. But I was so honored to have that happen. We always knew kind of that end moment. From the very beginning, that was true, and then it was about building the right story that lived up to that, I think."

He echoed this sentiment in a separate conversation with Entertainment Weekly, shedding a bit more light on what he meant. "That is a scene from [Avengers: Doomsday]," he told the outlet, insinuating that it was Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo who were in charge of directing that particular post-credits sequence:

"I don't know if I'm going to get shot by a sniper. That is a scene from ['Doomsday'], so in theory [yes]. Now, things can change, as they do in the Marvel world, but as currently constituted, you were watching a small hint of that film."

This confirmed suspicions that the post-credit scene was, in fact, a part of the upcoming Avengers film.

Thunderbolts* sets up a new super-powered team for the MCU, the New Avengers. The film, directed by Schreier, follows a group of ragtag antiheroes as they come together to take on the devious Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) as she seeks to cover up her spotty track record, which may or may not include attempting to create her own superhero.

The film has earned rave reviews from critics, being one of the most celebrated Marvel Studios projects in recent years. It stars an A-list ensemble led by Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and many more.

Why Did Jake Schreier Not Direct the Thunderbolts* Post-Credits Scene?

Marvel Studios

As Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier tipped his hat to, there is a very clear reason why he was not the one to take the helm on the film's second post-credits scene (yes, there are exactly two in the movie).

It is ultimately because this particular stinger will play directly into the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie—due out on May 1, 2026.

The second post-credits scene sees the Thunderbolts (or New Avengers) coming to grips with the fact that some former Avengers, like Sam Wilson, do not see them as true heirs to the Avengers name.

That is when a multi-dimensional spacecraft comes into view on their Watchtower radar.

This reality-faring vessel turns out to be owned by none other than the Fantastic Four, with the super-powered team seemingly traveling from the reality they will be seen in their upcoming movie to the one in which Doomsday will take place (read more about the Thunderbolts* post-credits scenes here).

It would make sense that the MCU would want to lay some of that narrative groundwork here, having The Russo Brothers come in and direct the post-credit to set up the New Avengers' place in Doomsday and how the Fantastic Four will enter the story.

Now, fans will have to wait and see how Marvel's First Family gets to this point, with the incoming release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps set to explore exactly that.