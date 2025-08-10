Earlier this year, three new animated series based on popular DC superheroes were announced, with one being an HBO Max spin-off series of My Adventures with Superman called My Adventures with Green Lantern. An animated series that will follow Jessica Cruz as the titular Lantern, a character who typically struggles with traumatic anxiety in the comics. However, fans of the character became immediately concerned when an early series synopsis described her as a high school student when Cruz is meant to be a young adult.

One primary concern with an aged-down Jessica Cruz was the fear that it would soften her traumatic backstory and struggles with debilitating anxiety or remove them entirely. Sadly, a new casting call for the female lead, courtesy of Knight Edge Media, has confirmed fans' worst fears as HBO Max's My Adventures with Green Lantern has removed the traumatic origin of Cruz's anxiety.

Not only will Cruz no longer be a young adult in this series, but she's intended to be between 14 and 15 years old as a freshman in high school, who had "a normal childhood" alongside "her best friends Kyle and Nikki." What causes Cruz's life-changing anxiety is that "everyone around her hit puberty and got mean," which led to her being "Betrayed by friends and bullied out of softball."

[ JESSICA CRUZ ] – 18 and older to play 14-15, Latina. PLEASE NOTE: This role will sing in the series, looking for talent who can sing. Jessica had a normal childhood: she played softball, hung out with her best friends Kyle and Nikki, and stayed out of trouble. But Jess’ life collapsed when everyone around her hit puberty and got mean. Betrayed by friends and bullied out of softball, Jess withdrew. Better to be small and safe than to be yourself and get hurt. We meet Jess at the top of high school: a chronically anxious freshman who starts the year hoping to keep her head down and get by… but who ends up being chosen by a magic ring to be the cosmic champion of all life–the Green Lantern. Despite her fear, anxiety, and her low opinion of herself, Jess will find that she does have the tenacity and courage to meet this challenge, to become the world’s greatest hero. KEYWORDS: Lovable, relatable, plucky, overthinker, ball of anxiety. SERIES REGULAR. VOICE OVER

It's bad enough that Cruz's anxiety has been reduced to teenage angst and a "low opinion of herself," but this new backstory also completely removes her intense survivor's guilt that was a core part of the character.

Jessica Cruz's Original, Darker Origin of Her Anxiety

Justice League vs. the Fatal Five

In the comics, Jessica Cruz's anxiety stemmed from a hunting trip with her friends gone wrong when they stumbled upon mobsters burying a body. While Jessica's friends were gunned down, she managed to survive and escape. However, alongside her survivor's guilt and the criminals never being caught, Cruz quickly spiraled into debilitating anxiety and agoraphobia, locking herself away from the outside world for years, which she was terrified would hurt her again.

Of course, being an animated series aimed primarily at children, no one expected My Adventures with Green Lanterns to show Cruz's friends being executed in a forest. But considering this is from the same producers of My Adventures with Superman, which managed to include a Dragon Ball Z-inspired Kara Zor-El being indirectly responsible for several genocides at the behest of her abusive and controlling father-figure, Braniac, some fans expected more from this series and for the preservation of Cruz's backstory and struggle.

The traumatic event could have been entirely off-screen, which is actually the case for the comics. But if the series was intent on changing it in response to a younger audience, it could have had Cruz be the sole survivor of a terrible accident instead, which would have at least kept her survivor's guilt and her fear of the outside world.

As it stands, fans will have to wait and see just how much the edges of Jessica Cruz's struggle with her anxiety will be sanded off, while fans of My Adventure with Superman have another season on HBO Max to look forward to.