James Gunn Will Expand DC Slate With 8 Green Lantern Heroes

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios will expand the scope of the DCU by introducing at least nine different heroes who were known as the Green Lantern in the comics. Fans were introduced to Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner in Superman and have gotten to see him a bit more in Peacemaker Season 2. However, he is not the only character under the DC Studios umbrella who will be depicted as a Lantern, as many more will be introduced very soon.

Even though Fillion's Guy Gardner was confirmed to be a Green Lantern in the DCU, fans are already looking ahead to 2026 in anticipation of seeing some of the more beloved Green Lanterns in DC comics. For example, Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre will star in an HBO Max series titled Lanterns, bolstering the breadth of powerful characters being explored in the DCU.

Lanterns is not the only upcoming DC Studios project that will feature Green Lanterns, as a spin-off of one of DC's most popular recent animated series will be all about the Green Lantern Corps.

Every Green Lantern Hero in DC Studios Projects

Hal Jordan - Lanterns

Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan will be one of the two main characters of the DCU's upcoming Lanterns series. Hal Jordan is generally considered the most popular Green Lantern since he is the one that more general audiences know.

However, he will not be alone in Lanterns, as he will be teaming up with Aaron Pierre's character in a True Detective-style murder mystery that will likely be TV-MA (the TV equivalent of an R-rating).

Hal Jordan's role throughout the future of the DCU has not been revealed. However, Gunn did confirm that Lanterns will not be his story. Hal will be a lot older than his partner, so it is possible that he could pass the baton off by the end of the series and not be focused on throughout the rest of the DCU at all.

John Stewart - Lanterns

John Stewart will be the other main Green Lantern in Lanterns and will be the one standing alongside Hal Jordan. As mentioned, Gunn recently revealed that Lanterns will be John's story more than anybody's.

In the comics, John Stewart comes along after Hal Jordan has been the Green Lantern for quite some time. He essentially follows in Hal's footsteps before Hal retires.

It is possible that Lanterns could depict that exact storyline and that John Stewart will be the DCU's main Lantern for the foreseeable future.

Guy Gardner - Superman/Peacemaker/Lanterns

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner has been given a lot of screentime in the early projects of the DCU. He played a rather major role in Superman as one of the leaders of the Justice Gang, and has already returned in Peacemaker Season 2. Notably, he also replaced one DCEU star, as, in canon, he was also around during the events of Peacemaker Season 1.

Guy Gardner will be coming back in Lanterns. The upcoming series is centered around John Stewart and Hal Jordan, but Gardner will still be around in a supporting role.

Jessica Cruz - My Adventures with Green Lantern

A spin-off of My Adventures with Superman titled My Adventures with Green Lantern was announced earlier in 2025. It was confirmed to feature Jessica Cruz as the main character.

In the show, Jessica's character arc is expected to revolve around her trying to navigate life as a teenager while finding a power ring.

Jessica was known as the first human female Green Lantern in the comics. Her story was a dark one in the "New 52" comic line, but she eventually was trained by Hal Jordan to use her power ring for good.

Kyle Rayner - My Adventures with Green Lantern

In the comics, Kyle Rayner was a comic book artist who came into possession of a power ring. However, it seems as though his character arc will be changed in My Adventures with Green Lantern.

No major details about Kyle's role in the series have been revealed yet, but he will reportedly be a love interest for Jessica Cruz. This likely indicates that they will be going to high school together, and it is possible that Kyle may not even be a Lantern in the show.

Nicki Jones/Jade - My Adventures with Green Lantern

In the comics, Nicki Jones became a superhero named Jade. However, she also was a part of Lex Luthor's Infinity Inc., which was a team of heroes who had been given superpowers by Luther's Everyman Project.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but a character named Nikki will have a role in My Adventures with Green Lantern. Since she is supposed to be a central character and the best friend of Jessica Cruz, the character is most likely an adaptation of Nicki Jones (aka Jade).

In the comics, Nicki had a romantic relationship with Kyle Rayner. At one point, he even gave her a spare power ring and welcomed her into the Green Lantern Corps.

Alex DeWitt - My Adventures with Green Lantern

Alex DeWitt is another character in DC Comics who had a romantic relationship with Kyle Rayner. She was eventually killed in the source material by Major Force, but returned in a comic run where she was a Green Lantern.

In My Adventures with Green Lantern, Alex is expected to be a star athlete and the daughter of politicians. It is unclear if she will gain any Green Lantern powers or not.

Kilowog - My Adventures with Green Lantern

Kilowog is a popular member of the Green Lantern Corps, and he will be no different in My Adventures with Green Lantern. The character is expected to be the last surviving member of the Corps and a mentor to Jessica Cruz. Since she will be getting a power ring of her own and will be learning the ways of the Lanterns, Kilowog will likely have a fairly substantial role in the show.

BONUS: Sinestro - Lanterns

Sinestro has been confirmed to be the main antagonist of Lanterns, which is not surprising to anyone considering how vital the character is to the Green Lantern storyline in DC Comics.

Although Sinestro will be a villain, he started out in the comics as a Lantern himself. However, his thirst for power and control corrupted him and caused him to be stripped of his position. This could be the same for the series, exploring how Sinestro originated as a villain before turning into one of the Green Lanterns' most formidable adversaries.

In some storylines, Sinestro actually created the Yellow Lantern Corps. It is highly possible that he could do the very same in the DCU, as Sinestro's actor, Ulrich Thomsen, recently indicated that he will be returning to play the character again in other projects.