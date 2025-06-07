DC Studios Releases Its First-Ever Green Lantern Poster

DC Studios has officially unveiled its very first poster for Green Lantern, marking a major milestone for the character's long-awaited live-action reboot. The poster reveals the new cinematic take on the iconic cosmic hero, setting the stage for the character's return in Superman. The Green Lantern Corps will be a spotlight for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, with an HBO series titled Lanterns also releasing next year.

DC Studios has made history by unveiling its first-ever Green Lantern poster for the newly rebooted DCU. Released as part of the Superman movie's promotional push, the poster features Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, the first Green Lantern to appear on-screen in Gunn's interconnected universe. Sporting his Lord Tech uniform, Guy's signature bowl haircut, and a glowing Power Ring, the poster gives fans their best look yet at this "off a little bit" version of the character.

DC Studios

Fillion's Guy Gardner character poster is the first Green Lantern-focused theatrical image released by DC since the 2011 Green Lantern film starring Ryan Reynolds. That film's main character poster featured a CGI-heavy design of Hal Jordan in a glowing green suit and masked eyes, a visual style widely maligned by fans.

DC

A second promotional image for the 2011 film showcased a broader cast lineup, including Mark Strong's Sinestro. In many respects, the differences in these posters are a sign of the times for comic book movies; the new Superman character posters are quite similar to what Marvel Studios releases ahead of every major release.

DC

Even before the poster, DC Studios gave audiences a sneak peek at Guy Gardner's new DCU appearance and powers in a few trailers for Superman. The official trailer showed Gardner in the thick of battle, using his ring to create a massive energy hand that flips military vehicles on a dusty battlefield.

DC Studios

In a prior teaser, he was seen blocking a door with a glowing green beam, seemingly ready to speak with David Corenswet's Man of Steel, who at the time seems defeated during battle.

DC Studios

The new trailer also teased Guy's role as part of his super-team, flying heroically alongside Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), members of what is being called the "Justice Gang."

DC Studios

Guy Gardner may be the first Green Lantern introduced in the new DCU, but he won't be the last. The upcoming HBO Max series Lanterns will spotlight both Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), DC's most iconic Green Lanterns. While Gardner's portrayal appears slightly more Gunn-ified in Superman, the first official look at Lanterns suggests a grittier, more grounded take on the Corps.

DC Studios

Fillion's Guy isn't going anywhere either; he's confirmed to return in both Peacemaker Season 2 and Lanterns, hinting at an increasingly interconnected role within the expanding DCU.

Superman, set to soar into theaters on July 11, 2025, marks the end of the DCEU on the big screen and the beginning of a new chapter. Written and directed by Gunn, the film stars Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, with a star-studded cast that includes Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Gathegi, Carrigan, Fillion, and Merced. Early box office projections suggest the reboot could earn between $154 million and $175 million domestically in its opening weekend, potentially outperforming Man of Steel.