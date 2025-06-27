DC Studios Releases Its First-Ever Green Lantern Funko Pop

DC Studios officially unveiled the first-ever Funko Pop vinyl figure of Guy Gardner (aka Green Lantern) ahead of the character's on-screen debut in Superman. Portrayed by Nathan Fillion, Guy Gardner is poised to make a massive impact as he is set to join the other members of the Justice Gang (alongside Hawkgirl and Mr. Terrific) in helping the Man of Steel defeat the other powerful villains in James Gunn's Superman. Aside from Gardner's big screen outing, the character is also confirmed to appear in Peacemaker Season 2 on Max.

Gardner isn't the only ring-wielding DC hero who will appear in the DCU since the studio confirmed that a Lanterns series on Max will further explore more Green Lanterns, most notably Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan. As the excitement surrounding the arrival of the Green Lanterns to the DCU, DC Studios has elevated the hype even further with the launch of its historic Green Lantern Funko Pop.

Funko officially released Wave 2 of its Superman Funko Pops, which included the first-ever vinyl figure of Guy Gardner as Green Lantern under the DCU.

Guy Gardner's Funko Pop showcases the character in full costume (complete with his iconic bowl cut) while he wields the power ring as he prepares for battle in Superman.

Alongside Guy Gardner's Green Lantern, the other Funko Pops included in Wave 2 include Metamorpho and Baby Joey, Hammer of Boravia, The Engineer, Mr. Terrific, and a battle-damaged version of Superman.

Through the years, DC and Funko teamed up to release notable Green Lantern Funko Pops. One of them is this unique take of Cyborg dressed as Green Lantern from Season 3 of the Teen Titans Go! animated series.

Although 2011's Green Lantern was much maligned by fans, Funko still paid tribute to Ryan Reynolds' portrayal of the DC hero by releasing a vinyl Pop! figure of the character.

Perhaps a worthy addition to any Green Lantern fan's collection is this three-pack from Funko which features Guy Gardner, Kilowog, and the anthromopomorphic rodent-turned-Green-Lantern, Ch'p.

Not much is known about the Green Lanterns Corps' role in the grand scheme of things in the DCU, but they are expected to play a major part in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters given their importance in the cosmic side of the franchise.

Predicting the Green Lanterns' Role in the Wider DCU

Guy Gardner is central to the DCU's overarching storyline, considering that he is already confirmed to appear in three major projects (Superman, Peacemaker Season 2, and Lanterns).

While his appearance is expected to move his own story forward, this is a strong hint that the Green Lantern Corps. are pivotal to what story James Gunn and DC Studios are trying to tell.

Lanterns, which is already confirmed to feature a buddy cop dynamic between Hal Jordan and John Stewart, serves as the perfect avenue to explore more of the history of the Green Lantern Corps. in the DCU.

The series could also tease a looming cosmic conflict that could possibly bring the existing heroes (such as Superman and Supergirl) together for one significant crossover.