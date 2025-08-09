Disney+ utilized a key supporting character from Sony Pictures' Madame Web for a new 2025 Marvel show, bringing a different version into play. Near the end of Sony's run with Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Madame Web became one of the series' biggest flops, as it was amongst the worst-performing superhero movies ever, both critically and financially. However, due to the film's characters' long history in other media, their legacies will continue to live on.

A new Disney+ show, Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, will feature Anya Corazon in its seventh episode. Created for Marvel Comics in 2004, Isabela Merced helped usher in Anya Corazon's live-action debut in 2024's Madame Web alongside Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Celeste O'Connor's other heroines. Disney+ then decided to give this exciting character another look for its newest children's series, pitting her alongside other major Marvel characters.

Voiced by Lena Josephine Marano, Anya will make her debut in Iron Man and his Awesome Friends' seventh episode, titled "Meet Iron Spider." She will show off her superhero skills alongside the titular Iron Man for some fun, kid-centric action (seemingly at a theme park).

In promotional images, Anya shows off her impressive spider-inspired technology alongside Tony Stark, who dons a new version of the red-and-gold Iron Man suit made famous in the MCU.

Donning red armor on her arms and legs, Anya also wears four mechanical spider legs on her back. This also comes with gauntlets that give her the ability to shoot "webs" out of her palm, seemingly inspired by the show's Iron Man tech.

While story details are still being kept under wraps for this episode, Tony and Anya will quickly join forces in battle against a number of epic villains, including Ultron (see more on Ultron's 2026 MCU return here).

Although this version of Anya Corazon is much different than her comic counterpart or any other version depicted in media, kids are sure to enjoy what she will bring with her spider powers and Iron Man-esque technology.

Previously, the most recognizable take on Anya Corazon came in 2024's Madame Web, portrayed by Isabela Merced (who recently starred in DC's Superman movie as Hawkgirl). While she did not show off her powers outside of a vision of the future and the movie's final scene, she was one of the movie's "Macguffin" figures, as Ezekiel Sims sought to stop her, Mattie Franklin, and Julia Carpenter from becoming superheroes.

Released in February 2024, Madame Web told the story of Cassandra Web's evolution into a superhero, gaining psychic powers after an accident and protecting three young women from being kidnapped and taken out by Ezekiel Sims. The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott, Celeste O'Connor, and Emma Roberts. Madame Web is now streaming on Netflix.

Will Madame Web Characters Come Back in Other Projects?

Looking at Anya Corazon's appearance in Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, the big question now is whether fans should expect her to show up in other media anytime soon. Unfortunately, this is unlikely to happen in live-action due to the results Madame Web had in theaters.

Merced's movie became one of the worst superhero movie flops in recent memory after hitting theaters in February 2024. It grossed just over $100 million at the global box office, barely making its budget back, and it has only a 10% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Based on Sony's lack of success in recent years, the studio has no plans to release any more live-action movies for the foreseeable future after Kraven the Hunter's debut in December 2024.

What this means for Madame Web and her supporting cast of characters is hard to say, but the prospects do not look good for their comeback into mainstream media anytime soon.