Sony dropped the first trailer for Madame Web featuring Isabela Merced's Anya Corazon/Spider-Girl. But who exactly is the new superhero?

As Sony's Spider-Man Universe continues to expand with new heroes, Madame Web will bring several new Spider-Women into the mix, including one played by Dora the Explorer's Isabela Merced.

Madame Web Reveals New Spider-Girl Superhero

The debut trailer for Madame Web offered up the first look at the movie's new spider superheroes, among which is Isabela Merced's Anya Corazon, better known in Marvel Comics as Spider-Girl.

Corazon's new superhero suit was featured in a few glimpses in the trailer, with goggles used to mask her face akin to some of her comic appearances.

Corazon appears to don a black and silver colored suit in the movie and can be seen throwing some form of spinning red disc in combat, perhaps teasing an arsenal of spider-like gadgets at her disposal.

Merced will appear as part of a trio of Spider-Woman-like heroes recruited by Dakota Johnston's Madame Web to take on Ezekiel Sims, joining her are Sydney Sweeney's Julia Carpenter and Celeste O'Connor's Mattie Franklin.

Each of the heroes was confirmed to have some connection to Johnston's Madame Web, with Corazon's coming into their mutual apartment building.

Everything You Need to Know About Madame Web's Anya Corazon

Coming from a Latin family and living in Brooklyn, Anya Corazon is a gymnast with a great passion for her schoolwork. Her father, Gilberto Corazón, is an investigative reporter while her mother was killed when she was young.

Unlike the likes of Peter Parker and Miles Morales who got their powers from a spider bite, Corazon got her abilities the magical route from a member of the Spider Society.

Infusing her with a spider tattoo to save her life granted her abilities akin to those of Marvel's other spidery heroes.

As Madame Web will seemingly introduce three new spider heroes, one has to imagine they will all receive their powers through a similar avenue, unless, of course, they already have their respective abilities as the movie gets underway.

Exactly what the future will hold for Corazon and her fellow female heroes in Sony's Spider-Man Universe is currently unclear.

But they will likely fuel much of the action this time around as Madame Web's powers don't lend themselves to much in the way of blockbuster fights.

Madame Web hits theaters on February 16, 2024.