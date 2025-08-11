Peacemaker Season 2 Will Be Missing 4 Major Stars from Season 1

Peacemaker Season 2 will not include a few main characters who were a part of the HBO Max show's first season. Peacemaker, which will feature six faces who also appeared in Superman, is gearing up for its long-awaited return, and many fans are interested in seeing how it will connect to the greater DCU, especially after John Cena's Christopher Smith (aka Peacemaker) made a cameo appearance in Superman.

Most of the main cast from Peacemaker Season 1 will be returning to reprise their roles for Season 2. However, a few stars will not be returning, meaning that their characters will also not be appearing in the upcoming installment.

Peacemaker Season 1 featured a lot of death, even when it came to important characters. A lot of shocking moments occurred, which resulted in fans having to say goodbye to multiple characters.

Years after the premiere of Season 1, Peacemaker is finally returning for Season 2 on August 21, 2025 on HBO Max. Alongside Cena's return as the titular character, the upcoming season will also feature Steve Agee as John "Dye-Beard" Economos, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase (aka Vigilante), Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo. The returning characters recently received their own posters for their appearances at San Diego Comic-Con.

Every Major Peacemaker Character Not Returning in Season 2

Chukwudi Iwuji - Clemson Murn

HBO Max

Chukwudi Iwuji played a major role in Season 1. His character, Clemson Murn, was introduced early on in the very first episode, bringing Peacemaker into the fold to fight the Butterflies.

When Murn was introduced, it was established that he reported directly to Amanda Waller and was appointed to lead the 11th Street Kids. His and the team's main objective was to take down the Butterflies. However, Murn was possessed by a Butterfly, meaning that the real Murn was dead and his body was being controlled by a Butterfly named Ik Nobe Llok.

Murn's body was eventually destroyed when Ik Nobe Llok was killed by Queen Eek Stack Ik Ik, so that essentially meant that Murn had died permanently. Therefore, he will not be returning in Season 2.

Annie Chang - Sophie Song

HBO Max

Annie Chang's Sophie Song was a detective in Peacemaker Season 1. She, along with Larry Fitzgibbon, investigated the death of Annie Sturphausen, who died at the end of Episode 1. Their investigation led them to Peacemaker, which, in turn, put them in a dangerous path.

While hunting Peacemaker, Sophie was found by Eek Stack Ik Ik, the queen. The queen possessed Sophie's body, causing her to convulse. After being possessed by the Butterfly, Sophie's body was used for some time. However, Peacemaker eventually shot her body, killing her permanently.

Lochlyn Munro - Larry Fitzgibbon

HBO Max

As mentioned, Larry Fitzgibbon was a police detective who worked alongside Sophie Song to search for Peacemaker. Like Sophie, Larry got possessed by a butterfly.

Ultimately, Larry was also killed. However, he was not killed by Peacemaker, but instead by Vigilante. That destroyed Larry's body for good.

Christopher Heyerdahl - Caspar Locke

HBO Max

Christopher Heyerdahl's Caspar Locke was a mercenary just like Clemson Murn. He was hired by Amanda Waller to be the police captain of the Evergreen Police Department for two very specific reasons: to keep Auggie Smith (Peacemaker's father) in prison and to put an end to any police investigation that would lead to Peacemaker being arrested.

Like the other characters who won't be returning in Season 2, Caspar's body was taken over by one of the Butterflies. Eventually, Caspar's body was killed by Peacemaker, killing Caspar for good.

While all of these mentioned characters died in Peacemaker Season 1, it is still possible for any of them to make a cameo appearance in Season 2. The upcoming season will be exploring an alternate universe, so any of the characters could be alive in that universe. However, if they do appear, it will likely only be for a brief appearance. None of them will have substantial roles in the upcoming installment.