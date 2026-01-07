Avengers: Doomsday’s X-Men Trailer Makes MCU History

Marvel Studios has made MCU history with the release of its X-Men-themed trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. Much has been made about the X-Men's return to the big screen in Marvel's upcoming mega-movie. After years behind the iron curtain between 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios, the wall has come down, allowing Fox's classic mutant characters to pop up in the MCU.

Marvel's marvelous team of mutants is set to join forces with Earth's Mightiest Heroes to take on the terrifying Doctor Doom in the new movie. So, with Doomsday having already started its lengthy promotional campaign, it was only a matter of time before they showed up.

Marvel Studios made history with the online release of its third Avengers: Doomsday trailer, marking the first time an Avengers film has ever been explicitly focused on X-Men characters.

Marvel Studios

The new sneak peek at the MCU blockbuster centers on three X-Men specifically, putting the spotlight on Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen's Magneto, and James Marsden's Cyclops.

Marvel Studios

The trio of characters pop up in the new footage (each separately), showing what seems to be a siege on the X-Mansion, which includes Professor X readying an attack, Magneto sharing a game of chess with his bald-headed pal, and Cyclops blasting an optic blast unlike anything seen from Marsden's take on the character before.

Marvel Studios

The Doomsday X-Men trailer is the third of four teasers being released for the upcoming film. The first two have focused on Steve Rogers and Thor, while the fourth is rumored to center on Letitia Wright's Black Panther as well as the Fantastic Four.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theater screens on December 18, 2026. The new film from The Russo Brothers will see several superhero teams forge an alliance to take on the Multiverse-conquering Doctor Doom (played by returning Marvel star Robert Downey Jr.).

Every X-Men Hero In the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier

20th Century Fox

For more than 25 years, Patrick Stewart's portrayal of Charles Xavier has been a cornerstone of X-Men movie-making. Whether it is bringing in the wayward Wolverine in the original X-Men film or sending his team back in time to stop the creation of the mutant-killing Sentinels, this super-powered telepath has proven that he is not to be trifled with.

The last fans saw of Patrick Stewart's Professor X was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where a Variant of the character was shown leading the Illuminati. Now, the character will cross paths with the MCU's Avengers team, as Doctor Doom threatens his reality.

Ian McKellen as Magneto

20th Century Fox

On the opposite side of the cinematic X-Men coin from Professor X has been Ian McKellen as the terrifying Magneto. This ally-turned-foe of the good professor possesses the ability to manipulate metal with his mind, with a history of super-powered crusading dating back to World War II.

McKellen's take on the character more often than not stands on the opposite side of the mutant question from Charles Xavier. Doing battle with Charles' X-Men as Magneto believes that mutantkind should dominate humanity rather than live alongside it.

James Marsden as Cyclops

20th Century Fox

Cyclops (brought to light by James Marsden) was the last mutant character shown off in the X-Men-themed Avengers: Doomsday trailer. Scott Summer has been through the wringer during his time on the big screen to this point. After dealing with a new mutant hero in Wolverine coming in and trying to steal his girl in the first X-Men film, Cyclops then lost the one he loves, Jean Grey, as she sacrificed herself to ensure the survival of her team at Alkali Lake.

Marsden's version of the optic-blasting character was killed off in X-Men: The Last Stand, brutally murdered by Jean Grey, resurrected as the evil Phoenix. Doomsday will mark the character/actor's grand return to cinemas for the first time since a cameo appearance in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.