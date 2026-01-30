I Did Not Expect This X-Man To Be The Reported MVP of Avengers: Doomsday

A new report suggested that one X-Men character will be the MVP of Avengers: Doomsday, but who that actually is will come as an unexpected surprise. The super-powered Avengers sequel is set to bring together not only the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also classic characters from Fox's now-defunct X-Men movie franchise.

One of these classic Fox X-Men will reportedly be the MVP of the film, though, according to one noted insider. Industry scooper Daniel Richtman shared on X that, to the surprise of many, "Magneto is the MVP of Avengers: Doomsday." These mutant characters received their fair share of the Doomsday spotlight in marketing so far. Alongside heroes like Steve Rogers, Thor, and Black Panther, the X-Men got an Avengers-sized trailer all to their own, showcasing some oc the classic characters fans can expect to see in the new movie. X-Men spotted in the trailer included Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Ian McKellen's Magneto, and James Marsden's Scott Summers, all of whom are assumed to have significant roles in Avengers 5.

20th Century Fox

Some took this as something of an unexpected update from the Hollywood veteran. Given his prominent placement at the end of the X-Men Doomsday trailer, a large contingent of Marvel fans convinced themselves that Marsden's Cyclops character was going to lead the charge for Marvel's mutants in the reality-hopping blockbuster.

In the comments to the third Doomsday teaser, fans shared their hopes for a Scott Summers-forward experience in the new film (something they may not actually be getting). One commenter wrote, "Cyclops finally getting respect." "The Cyclops moment he deserved 20 years ago," remarked another.

While Marsden's big-screen mutant may play a key role as a part of Doomsday, it appears as though he will ultimately end up playing second fiddle to McKellen's Magneto in overall impact on the story.

Richtman followed this up with another post. In it, he posited that he has also heard Lewis Pullman's Sentry is "another MVP," adding a name to Doomsday's major players.

Avengers: Doomsday marks the grand return of the 20th Century Fox X-Men character to the big screen, as these otherworldly mutants are roped into the Avengers story when the reality-conquering Doctor Doom comes knocking on their door. Doomsday comes to theaters on December 18.

Who Is Avengers: Doomsday's Main Character?

Marvel Studios

Hearing that Magneto will be the MVP of Avengers: Doomsday does not necessarily mean that Doomsday is his movie, just that fans may walk out of theaters thinking about the classic X-Men character. And it makes total sense if you think about what we've heard about the Marvel Studios team-up.

One of the biggest set pieces reported to play a part in Doomsday's Multiversal plot is a massive battle at the X-Mansion. This sprawling battle is said to feature the mutant-killing Sentinels, all under the control of Doctor Doom.

The inclusion of these towering metallic titans could make for some fun, given Magneto's magnet-like superpowers. Perhaps that is what Richtman was referring to in assigning the longtime comic character the MVP of the movie. Maybe Magneto will be key in defeating these titans and thwarting Doctor Doom's reality-bending plans, elevating him into 'most valuable player' status.

As for who the main character of the upcoming movie is, that remains a bigger question. There have been whispers that Doctor Doom is the focus of the new film, as Thanos was in Infinity War.