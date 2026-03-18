New Mario Galaxy Movie Promo Hints At Major Peach & Rosalina Connection

Speculation continues to build that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will reveal a deeper connection between Princess Peach and Rosalina. Brie Larson is joining the Mario movie cast as Rosalina in the sequel, a classic Nintendo character who debuted in the Super Mario Galaxy game. As marketing continues for Super Mario Galaxy Movie ahead of its April 1st release, more clues about Mario, Luigi, and Peach's journeys have been steadily revealed.

Anya Taylor-Joy is returning to voice Princess Peach in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and a new promo featuring her character hints that fans will be learning more about Peach's origins in this sequel. A clip released on Today finds Peach confessing to Mario that she's not sure what her real birth date is because she and the Toads have "no idea where [she] came from:"

"Today's not my real birthday, it's just the day the Toads found me. They have no idea where I came from."

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This sets up Peach's journey of self-discovery in the sequel. When Mario first meets Princess Peach in the first film, she is introduced as the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, but it's not gone unnoticed that most of her subjects, the Toads, are not human like she is, raising questions of how she got there. Peach reveals to Mario in the first film that she was transported away from her home by a green warp pipe and raised by the Toads, but the location of that home remains a mystery.

Speaking to Today, Taylor-Joy said that Peach "Wants to find out where she comes from" in the sequel, hinting that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will finally answer some long-held questions.

"[Peach] wants to find out where she comes from, she's on a quest for adventure, and prioritizing herself a little bit more."

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The fact that Rosalina, another blonde, human in a royal position, is being introduced in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie doesn't seem like a coincidence. Very little has been revealed about Rosaline in the trailers so far, aside from the fact that she is the mother figure of the Lumas, as she is in the games, and has many special powers.

Fans have long speculated that Princess Peach and Princess Rosalina are connected, possibly being family or even sisters. Their character designs are very similar, with both having a similar facial structure, blonde hair, and blue eyes. If true, this means that Peach's original home may be the same as Rosalina's kingdom, and they've since been separated for years.

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Adding credence to this theory is that in Rosalina's initial reveal scene in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, she is shown reading a storybook to the Lumas that seems to tell the tale of Princess Peach:

"Once upon a time, there was a brave and noble princess named Peach..."

The Lumas ask to hear another story, meaning audiences don't learn the rest of the Peach tale. Yet the fact that Rosalina is aware of Peach suggests they have a connection, and perhaps Rosalina is seeking to reunite with Peach but hasn't been able to.

Now that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie very clearly intends to answer the question of where Peach came from, it seems the theories of whether Peach and Rosalina are related will be answered very soon.

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie releases in theatres on April 1. The voice cast includes the return of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Taylor-Joy, as well as newcomers Larson, Benny Safdie, and Donald Glover.

Where Do Peach and Rosalina Come From?

There is no lore in the Mario games to suggest where Princess Peach's original home is, so whatever information the Super Mario Galaxy Movie reveals will be new territory.

However, Rosalina does have a backstory in the games, and if she is indeed connected to Peach, as many suspect, this could provide some clues.

In Rosalina's storybook, it's revealed that, as a young girl, Rosalina met a young Luma and built a spaceship to help it return to its parents. At the same time, Rosalina mourns the loss of her own mother. When the pair can't find the Lumas' parents, Rosalina volunteers to take care of them and suddenly becomes the mother to dozens of Lumas, who form her new family. Rosalina builds a home for them, which becomes the Comet Observatory in the game.

While it's never entirely clear which planet Rosalina hailed from (it's referred to as a "blue planet" in the storybook), her tragic backstory of a broken family would fit the story that's shaping up in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. It could be that, in this sequel, the person Rosalina is mourning is Peach, rather than her mother, or that they both shared the same mother, who was lost, leading to Peach being taken away and Rosalina never knowing where she went.