Marvel Studios Officially Confirms New Apocalypse Design

Marvel Studios' new Apocalypse design will make some major changes to what was previously seen in the villain's X-Men movie from Fox. Apocalypse has had a complicated relationship in media over the last few decades, especially after Oscar Isaac's portrayal of the villain in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse became divisive among viewers.

The first look at Apocalypse at full power in X-Men '97 Season 2 was revealed through new merchandise from Marvel Legends and Funko. The figurine and Funko Pop! provide new details about Apocalypse's look, which will be vastly different from Oscar Isaac's live-action portrayal in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse.

The animated Apocalypse has a much brighter color scheme, featuring vibrant imagery, with blue/purple armor and a beige face with blue lips. Isaac embodied a version of the character that was much more muted, with a blue/grey armor color scheme and a similar color for the villain's face, with no colors standing out.

Marvel Legends, 20th Century Fox

Looking more closely at the villain's eyes, X-Men '97's Apocalypse sports dark red eyes, making him look even more intimidating.

Funko, 20th Century Fox

While Oscar Isaac's Apocalypse sometimes wears a white film over his eyes, he is often seen with his normal eyes, making him look much more human than his animated counterpart.

Funko, 20th Century Fox

On the animated Apocalypse's belt is a large blue "A," which is similar to what he wears in the comics. While Isaac's version has an "A" on his belt, it is much smaller and hidden within a far more intricate costume design, making it harder to see without looking closely.

Marvel Legends, 20th Century Fox

As part of the villain's armor in the animated show, he uses a large blue and purple neckpiece that covers part of his chin. Isaac's Apocalypse does not have this same piece on his costume; instead, he uses a high collar that connects to his headpiece, leaving his neck mostly uncovered.

Marvel Legends, 20th Century Fox

Finally, the X-Men '97 version of Apocalypse does not wear a cape; his costume consists of a purple and blue bodysuit. In the live-action X-Men saga, Oscar Isaac's costume included a cape that started at his waist and flowed behind his legs.

Marvel Legends 20th Century Fox

X-Men '97 continues the story first laid out in X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s, moving to Marvel Animation's watch for its revival. For Season 2, the team will start off in different universes before reuniting in later episodes, which will also bring new mutants into the fold for the first time in this series. X-Men '97 Season 2 is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2026, likely in the summer.

Apocalypse's Future With Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios

While Apocalypse starred in a few episodes of the original X-Men: The Animated Series, he will be brought back for a new storyline in X-Men '97 Season 2. He will rise to power from his original En Sabah Nur form, and he is sure to give the mutants all they can handle as they work to get back to their main timeline.

After Isaac's maligned performance in X-Men: Apocalypse, live-action MCU fans have their eyes out for when the villain may make his eventual Marvel Studios debut. After multiple legacy X-Men stars take center stage in Avengers: Doomday, teaming up with the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and more, a new crop of mutants will be cast for the MCU's first X-Men movie, which is in early development.

The start of the new X-Men franchise is expected to focus on villains like Bolivar Trask, the Sentinels, and Nathaniel Essex (Mr. Sinister) in early movies, meaning an appearance by Apocalypse may not be planned for some time. However, if and when En Sabah Nur makes his live-action return, Marvel Studios will be expected to introduce him as one of the more powerful villains the X-Men have ever seen.