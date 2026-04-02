Marvel Studios Merch Unveils 2 New Looks At Apocalypse

Apocalypse is one of the most iconic villains in X-Men history, and he plays a major role when X-Men '97 returns to Disney+ for Season 2. Ahead of his return, Marvel Studios merch just offered a new look at the character. Funko unveiled two new Pop! bobblehead figures tied to the upcoming season, and both depict the ancient mutant at different points in his history.

The first figure (number 1591 in the Pop! line) puts Apocalypse in his signature battle armor, the blue and purple suit that fans of X-Men: The Animated Series will immediately recognize.

Funko

The design carries over to X-Men '97 faithfully, with Apocalypse's pale grey face, glowing red eyes, and the large "A" emblem on his chest plate. Chains are attached to each arm. It's a striking piece that captures the character at his most formidable.

Funko

This Apocalypse battle suit is crafted from Celestial technology that acts as a powerful exoskeleton to augment his already formidable mutant abilities. This bio-mechanical armor is integrated directly into his body, allowing him to reshape his physical form into a wide array of weaponry.

Marvel Television

The second figure (number 1598) depicts En Sabah Nur, the name Apocalypse went by before he became the tyrant the X-Men know.

Funko

This version shows him in the white and red garb of ancient Egypt, long dark hair, and bare-chested, with none of the cybernetic armor he later acquires. The contrast between the two figures is interesting as it tells an intriguing story about the character heading into the animated series’s return.

Funko

En Sabah Nur, which translates to "The First One," is widely considered the first mutant ever born. X-Men '97's Season 1 finale set up his role in Season 2.

Marvel Television

After the X-Men are scattered across the timestream in that finale, a group including Xavier, Rogue, Nightcrawler, Beast, and Magneto ends up in ancient Egypt, circa 3000 B.C., where they encounter a younger En Sabah Nur before he has fully become Apocalypse. The other half of the team, led by Cyclops and Jean Grey, winds up in the far future.

In present-day X-Men '97 continuity, Apocalypse appeared in a post-credits scene during the Season 1 finale, visiting the ruins of Genosha. Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum confirmed to EW that the character is central to what comes next, saying, "Apocalypse is a big part of season 2."

These two figures by Funko are exciting because they visualize both sides of the character, giving fans a tease of how menacing the character will look in Season 2. We know the show will feature these two versions of Apocalypse, and different X-Men teams will have to deal with each in separate timelines.

Apocalypse Is an Excellent Villain for X-Men ‘97 Season 2

Most villains in superhero storytelling can be one-dimensional, but not Apocalypse. The villain is intriguing in every sense of the word and operates on a whole new level compared to other threats. This makes him a great choice for X-Men '97 Season 2. He's not only powerful but also has an interesting philosophical ideology and perspective on life. He views the X-Men as mere obstacles rather than heroes, seeing them as the only thing standing between his vision and the reality of a world where the strong inherit the Earth and the weak are culled.

This goes against what Charles Xavier built and will make for an exciting clash between the mutants and Apocalypse in the upcoming season. The X-Men spent Season 1 fighting for coexistence, for a world where mutants and humans could share space without war. Apocalypse finds that idea not just naive but dangerous.

Since some of the X-Men are stuck in ancient Egypt, face-to-face with a younger En Sabah Nur, before he fully commits to becoming the monster they know, it'll be interesting to see if they can stop him from finding alien tech and becoming an evil maniac. This would certainly make the lives of the team who have to face him in the future timeline a lot easier, as of course, the past affects the future.