X-Men '97 Season 2 Reveals First Official Poster Ahead of Disney+ Debut

Marvel Animation is pulling out all the stops to deliver hype for X-Men '97 Season 2 by releasing its first official poster ahead of its streaming debut later this year. The upcoming continuation of Disney+'s animated revival of the classic 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series will address Season 1's massive cliffhanger, in which the core team of mutants scattered across history and the groundwork was laid for the team's showdown with different versions of Apocalypse (aka En Sabah Nur).

Marvel (via a listing on Amazon) released the first poster for X-Men '97 Season 2, showcasing the designs of the main mutant characters and offering the best look yet at their new costumes. The poster highlighted Charles Xavier, Magneto, Cyclops, Morph, Storm, Jean Grey, Beast, Jubilee, and a brand-new team member, Polaris, who is actually Magneto's daughter.

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With Apocalypse serving as the big bad in X-Men '97 Season 2, it is an all-hands-on-deck situation for the team, but they first need to find out how to work together without disrupting the time-space continuum. X-Men '97 Season 2 is expected to premiere on Disney+ in Summer 2026.

Every Main Mutant in X-Men '97 Season 2

Morph

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Morph is the shapeshifting mutant and Wolverine's close friend. His fate is uncertain after Season 1's explosive ending. The fact that he is confirmed to return is relieving, and his new costume strongly suggests he ends up in the future timeline alongside Jean Grey and Cyclops, thanks to their matching futuristic aesthetic.

Polaris

Marvel Animation

As one of the new characters in X-Men '97 Season 2, there is a lot to unpack about Polaris, mainly because of her strong family ties to Magneto.

In Marvel Comics, Polaris can manipulate metal and electromagnetic fields. Season 2's leaked trailer confirmed that she will interact first with Charles Xavier, meaning that she will be stuck in the past timeline alongside Rogue, Beast, and Nightcrawler.

Storm

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Storm is one of the most powerful X-Men due to her omega-level status and ability to control the weather. Following her status as one of the team's leaders in Season 1, the cliffhanger ending left her fate unknown, so it remains to be seen which timeline she ends up in.

Based on her costume from the official poster, it seems that she will be stuck in the future timeline alongside Cyclops, Morph, and Jean Grey, making them one of, if not the strongest, splinter groups who will duke it out against Apocalypse.

Cyclops

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Cyclops is the de facto field leader of the X-Men, using his powerful optic blasts to stave off enemies. X-Men '97 Season 1's ending revealed that Cyclops and Jean Grey are stuck in 3960 AD and are among the Clan Askani, a group of psychic warriors from the future. Another shocking twist confirmed that Cyclops and Jean will encounter a teenage version of their son, Nathan, meaning that there will be personal stakes for them in their looming fight against Apocalypse.

Jean Grey

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Jean Grey will continue to serve as the team's powerful telepath and their emotional anchor in X-Men '97 Season 2. By spending time with a teenage version of Nathan Summers, it will be interesting to see how Jean navigates motherhood amid the ongoing threat of Apocalypse and the unpredictability of being stuck in a far future timeline.

Cable

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Speaking of Nathan Summers, the adult version of Cable is stuck in the present-day timeline and seems to be building his own team to protect the city. It is also possible that Cable could utilize a way to pinpoint the exact locations or timelines of the main X-Men members before it's too late in the fight against Apocalypse.

Sunspot

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Sunspot, a Brazilian mutant who absorbs solar energy, is a brand-new member of the X-Men featured in the present-day storyline alongside Forge, Bishop, and Jubilee. He is expected to be a crucial player in rebuilding an interim X-Men team while Cable and Forge find a way to bring everyone back to the present day.

Rogue

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Rogue has had a lot to go through in X-Men '97 Season 1 after losing Gambit to the Sentinels in Genosha. While she is still grieving, Rogue needs to keep herself in check; she was sent to ancient Egypt alongside Professor X, Magneto, Nightcrawler, and Beast, and they are all expected to duel against a young En Sabah Nur.

Forge

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Forge, a brilliant mutant inventor, will likely become the core anchor of the mutant heroes in the modern-day timeline. He could be responsible for creating the solution to bring Professor X and the others alive and well to the present.

Jubilee

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Jubilee experienced massive growth as a member of the team in X-Men '97 Season 1, and it is expected that she will continue to navigate and transform into a confident mentor for Sunspot and the new members of the team while her usual allies are stuck in different eras.

Beast

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As a genius scientist and mutant with enhanced strength, Beast is a central member of the main X-Men team of the animated Disney+ series. The Season 1 ending confirmed that Beast was displaced to ancient Egypt alongside Xavier and Magneto. Given his intelligence, Beast is expected to be at the forefront of efforts to return to the present day, but it will be a challenge due to limited resources.

Bishop

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Bishop will be part of the present-day team in X-Men '97, helping Forge, Jubilee, Sunspot, and Cable recruit new mutants to form an interim group while the Cyclops-led group and the Xavier-led splinter cell are stuck in another timeline. After his time device broke at the end of Season 1, Bishop will possibly look to fix it before it's too late to save everyone else.

Magneto

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As the complex anti-hero who believes in mutant supremacy, Magneto will have a lot on his plate in X-Men '97 Season 2. He will team up with his former rival, Charles Xavier, to figure out how to return to their timeline and defeat a young En Sabah Nur before evolving into Apocalypse. Magneto also has to navigate his high-stakes romance with Rogue while stuck in the past.

Nightcrawler

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Nightcrawler rounds up the team from ancient Egypt, and it is widely expected that his faith will be challenged by the moral explorations tied to En Sabah Nur's strong beliefs and his past religious supporters.

Wolverine

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While his fate was uncertain at the end of Season 1, Wolverine's new costume in X-Men '97 Season 2 suggests that he will be stuck in the future alongside Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Storm. A report claimed that Wolverine will be replaced as the main X-Men in the show's core storyline and will instead focus on the Summers family, which makes sense given the Season 1 ending.

Despite that, there are still more compelling stories to tackle surrounding Wolverine, such as his continued recovery from his adamantium loss and his looming fight with Lady Deathstrike.

Xavier

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Professor Charles Xavier has gone through a lot in X-Men '97, and he is going to navigate uncharted territory by being stuck in the past with some of his team and an unpredictable Magneto while they map out a plan to go home and defeat En Sabah Nur.

After faking his death in X-Men '97, his return could open up old wounds while dealing with a dangerous villain without any backup and limited resources.