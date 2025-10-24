X-Men '97 Season 2 Confirmed to Include 4 Major Superhero Teams

X-Men '97 Season 2 is confirmed to feature four different superhero teams when new episodes hit Disney+ in 2026. As Marvel Studios develops the X-Men in live-action, the mutants will shine in animation after X-Men '97 Season 1 became one of Marvel's biggest hits. Season 2 will continue that trend for the group while also expanding into multiple units of powerful heroes.

Marvel Studios' New York Comic-Con trailer for X-Men '97 Season 2 confirmed that the season will feature four unique teams of superheroes. At the end of Season 1, the team was split and broken up across multiple points in time, finishing off what Rogue star Lenore Zann called "a wild ride" for the mutants in their return to the small screen after a 27-year absence. Now, after starting as one unit in Season 1, Season 2 will put the team into far different circumstances.

4 Superhero Teams Included in X-Men '97 Season 2

X-Men - Team Past

Marvel Animation

In X-Men '97 Season 1's final scene, a handful of X-Men are transported to ancient Egypt in the year 3000 BC after the team slows down the asteroid hurling toward Earth in the present day. Led by Professor X, the team that goes backwards in time includes Magneto, Rogue, Nightcrawler, and Beast.

This team's first moments in the past included a meeting with En Sabah Nur, who later turns into the supervillain known as Apocalypse. While Professor X and Magneto are sure to be the driving forces in getting their team back to their own timeline, Beast and the others are expected to be helpful in accomplishing that goal as well. This will all happen as they learn more about Apocalypse and his motives, potentially looking to stop him from returning to the '90s with them.

X-Men - Team '90s

Marvel Animation

While most of the X-Men are scattered across other timelines, Bishop and Forge remained in 1997 to protect the original timeline from danger. Other characters from the trailer may be included in their story (including Cable, Sunspot, Jubilee, and Colossus), but Bishop and Forge will be the main driving forces in this timeline.

The duo will have a tall order in front of them, as they have to get the rest of the X-Men back home, primarily with Bishop as he uses his time-traveling knowledge and abilities. Forge may also be hunting for Storm after their relationship evolved in Season 1, but he and Bishop will have their work cut out for them to start the season.

X-Men - Team Future

Marvel Studios

As Professor X and Magneto's team was blasted to the past in Season 1, Cyclops and Jean Grey went in the other direction when they ended up in the year 3960 AD. There, they find members of Clan Askani, a group of psychic warriors from the future, along with a teenage version of their ultra-powerful son, Nathan Summers.

As the leaders and two of the most powerful members of the X-Men, they will have to find a way to work with their long-lost son, who may eventually become Cable in this timeline as well. Thankfully, considering Jean is arguably the most powerful character in the series, she and Scott should have some advantage in figuring their way around this new timeline.

X-Factor

Marvel Animation

For the first time in modern media, X-Men '97 Season 2 will introduce fans to a classic group of mutants known as X-Factor in the comics. This team comprises the five original mutants who appeared in the team's first issue from 1963, including Angel, Beast, Cyclops, Marvel Girl (Jean Grey), and Iceman.

The first trailer for X-Men '97 Season 2 seemed to include more than those five original characters, and they looked much darker and more intimidating than their original counterparts. While their story is unclear, they may be from an alternate dimension or timeline and could give the show's main heroes plenty of problems upon their debut.