Marvel Studios Eyeing Jordan Peele to Direct 1 Upcoming MCU Movie (Report)

According to a new rumor, Oscar-winner Jordan Peele and the MCU may become one of Hollywood's next big collaborations. Marvel Studios is in a state of flux at the end of 2025, prepping for the end of the Multiverse Saga while also developing an exciting new slate of movies and shows for Phase 7 and beyond. To do this, the studio is looking for creatives with a fresh vision for where the story could go.

A new rumor indicated that Marvel Studios is looking at director Jordan Peele to direct a new MCU movie. Unfortunately, this rumor (shared by insider Daniel Richtman) shared no indication towards which movie the studio wants Peele to work on.

ABC

This comes after insider Jeff Sneider reported on The Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha that Peele had taken a meeting with Marvel about directing a movie. Specifically, the word was that he had discussed potentially directing the MCU's upcoming X-Men reboot before Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier officially took that job.

After a long stint in sketch comedy alongside Keegan-Michael Key, Peele gained notoriety for his work as a horror director/writer. He won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay after his work on 2018's Get Out, one of four Oscar nominations he earned for that film and 2019's BlacKkKlansman.

Marvel Studios is in the early stages of its Phase 6 release slate, the final Phase of the Multiverse Saga. This Phase is expected to conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars' release in December 2027, before the MCU moves into Phase 7 in 2028.

What Movie Will Jordan Peele Direct in the MCU?

Marvel Studios

With the MCU's upcoming X-Men reboot now under Jake Schreier's watch, the question now turns to which property Marvel wants Jordan Peele to lead. Considering his expertise in horror and the acclaim he has received for his work in the last decade, Peele may have more than a few options for what he wants to work on.

Many believe he would be the perfect fit for Marvel Studios' Blade movie, which has been removed from the release schedule but is still believed to be in development. Given Peele's history with Black-led horror movies, he would seem to be the perfect fit to lead Blade's first solo adventure in the MCU. However, given the consistent struggles this movie has had with development since it was announced in 2019, all bets are off for when it could realistically be ready for release.

Another option for Peele could be the upcoming Midnight Sons movie, which Marvel still has not officially confirmed is in development. Multiple writers have taken a crack at the film's script, and amidst rumors hinting at its cancellation, rumors from October 2025 indicated it was back on track. Rumored to feature Mahershala Ali's Blade and Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight, Peele certainly has the expertise to bring this darker group of heroes to life for the first time.

Other rumors have teased that Marvel Studios is working on bringing Ghost Rider into the MCU for the first time; reports have teased he may be part of the Midnight Sons movie, but could get his own solo project as well. Considering his status as one of the MCU's darker and scarier characters, especially with his ties to the supernatural side of Marvel storytelling, Peele could be an inspired choice to usher in a new era of adventures for Johnny Blaze, Robbie Reyes, or another rider.

With Marvel still over seven months out from its next theatrical release, and with only three confirmed movies on the MCU's upcoming release schedule, Peele and Marvel still have plenty of time to nail down what he wants to do. When this vision is more clearly settled in, however, fans should be eager to find out what the Oscar-winner has in store for the MCU character or team he heralds into the franchise.