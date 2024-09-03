Amidst a litany of issues and cancelation concerns, Marvel Studios' 2025 movie Blade is still supposedly on deck for release after a new official update.

Almost no MCU project has seen as much production trouble as Blade since it was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Two directors (Bassan Tariq and Yann Demange) have come and gone, and the movie's official start date has been pushed back more than a handful of times.

In late 2023, fans heard that the vampiric solo outing was returning to the drawing board and being completely reworked. At years of work, still, outside of Mahershaa Ali's involvement as the titular hero, updates on the film have been scarce.

Marvel's Blade Is Still A Go

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly as part of the press tour for Agatha All Along, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum provided a new update on the status of 2025's Blade.

As part of a discussion about writing the rulebook for horror within the MCU, Winderbaum explained how it all "goes back to the filmmaker's intent" on each specific project.

He further noted how the horror in projects like Agatha All Along and Marvel Zombies will be "different than the horror on screen in Blade," indicating Blade is not being canceled:

"I think that it goes back to the filmmaker's intent. The horror on screen in 'Agatha' is going to be different than the horror on screen in 'Marvel Zombies,' is going to be different than the horror on screen in 'Blade.' It was different than the horror on screen in 'Moon Knight.' It really depends on the vision of the filmmaker on what horror cues you're pulling from. And that's not just unique to horror. It's unique to any genre we're playing with. Obviously, there's many different ways to tell a story."

This comes amidst worries that the movie would get scrapped due to the numerous issues seen during pre-production. Some rumors even hinted that Mahershala Ali would drop out as the star and producer.

Will Marvel Studios' Blade Be Released in 2025?

It took over three years for Blade to get its first official release date, which has since been pushed back multiple times.

Considering how many production positions need to be filled and that the story still needs to be set in stone, it seems almost impossible that it will be ready to release before 2025 comes to an end.

This also comes after 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine brought back Wesley Snipes' version of the character as a multiversal Variant. He even uttered the line, "There's only ever gonna be one Blade," leading fans to worry about whether he would replace Ali in the MCU before Ali truly got going.

No matter how that plays out, Marvel seems intent on bringing a fresh kind of horror to the franchise after starting to dive into that genre in entries like Werewolf by Night and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Unfortunately, there is still concern about when it will be made and released, particularly with less than three years left until the Multiverse Saga ends with Avengers: Secret Wars.

Currently, Blade is still scheduled to debut in theaters on November 7, 2025.