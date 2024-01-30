Following some big delays, there are currently four Disney MCU films from Marvel Studios expected to debut in 2025.

Sadly, the same can’t be said for this year. In fact, 2024 will only bring with it a single Marvel Studio blockbuster film: Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool 3. The movie, which will include all sorts of Multiverse-shenanigans, also brings back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine for his first crack at partaking in the MCU.

While 2024 may feel a little empty, fans won’t have to sit with that for long, as next year is shaping up to be quite the opposite.

Marvel Studios Film Set for Release in 2025

Captain America: Brave New World - February 14, 2025

Marvel Studios

Sam Wilson will be leading his first film with Captain America: Brave New World. While it was originally supposed to debut this summer, it's now set for February 14, 2025.

Marvel Studios recently hired Matthew Norton to write new scenes for the film, as they will be doing some extensive rewrites and reshoots to adjust the movie. That filming is expected to take place in Spring or Summer of this year

The film will follow Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, a status quo shift first witnessed in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The story will also bring Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader back into the picture and will see Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross transform into the Red Hulk.

While the fourth Captain America film is likely to keep its February release date, if Fantastic Four gets delayed, it could get bumped into the empty spot as everything else moves down the line.

Fantastic Four - May 2, 2025

Marvel Studios

The long-awaited Fantastic Four MCU reboot is finally set to arrive on May 2, 2025.

Seeing as how the Fantastic Four has already been delayed several times due to its slow-moving in development, it wouldn’t be surprising to see another shift in its release date.

It could get delayed into Thunderbolt’s July release date if filming doesn’t start in the next few months. That could either push everything down the line, or Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four might swap release dates if one moves faster than the other.

Nothing is known about the story, and not even the casting of its leading team is confirmed.

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards is the only one out of the family to be basically confirmed. The other rumored contenders include Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bacharach as The Thing, and Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch.

Thunderbolts - July 25, 2025

Marvel Studios

The big anti-hero/villain team-up MCU adventure Thunderbolts, which was originally going to debut this summer, will now be bowing on July 25, 2025.

Thunderbolts just made the news recently, thanks to Steven Yeun dropping out of the film. The actor was previously set to portray a new MCU hero named Sentry.

It’s unclear if this will end up delaying the film or if Marvel Studios has a backup pick already queued up. It’s also worth noting that if Fantastic Four is delayed, Thunderbolts could swap places with it—provided production commences soon.

The project will be bringing together a handful of misfits from previous outings, including Taskmaster, Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, Winter Soldier, US Agent, Ghost, and Val.

Blade - November 7, 2025

Marvel Studios

While some think the development of Fantastic Four has been rough, Blade, which is now set for release on November 7, 2025, has been something else entirely.

The project was first announced at SDCC in 2019, and just under five years later, production still has not commenced. The film recently made waves when Marvel Studios announced that they were doing a hard reset of their work on it, including firing the former director and finding another.

Nothing is known about the plot of the film at this point besides the fact that Mahershala Ali will be starring in the titular role—at least, for now.

With how development has been shaping up, this is another one that fans shouldn’t be surprised to see delayed once again. Though, people are starting to wonder, at what point do Marvel Studios just throw in the towel and shift focus elsewhere?

A Possible Fifth in Spider-Man 4?

Marvel Studios

While it's not a full Disney film, many have theorized that the June 25, 2025 release date for an untitled Sony Pictures’ Marvel flick will be for Spider-Man 4.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously confirmed to The New York Times that they have are "actively beginning to develop where the story heads next.” Tom Holland is expected to return, with the actor saying on record that the sequel is “looking pretty good” and how he’s “excited about it.”

Plot details remain a secret, but speculation and rumors point to the inclusion of both Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Many fans also hope that Scorpion can finally take center stage, and the MCU could potentially even introduce the Symbiote suit.

On top of all these movies, fans will have plenty of MCU Disney+ shows to look forward to. Some possible contenders include Daredevil: Born Again, Wonder Man, and Ironheart.