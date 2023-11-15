Marvel Wants Pedro Pascal to Play This Major MCU Superhero (Report)

By David Thompson Posted:
Pedro Pascal, Avengers, Marvel Studios

After a long search, Marvel Studios is nearing a deal with Pedro Pascal in one of its biggest upcoming MCU movies.

Pedro Pascal In Talk for Mr. Fantastic

Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us.
HBO

According to Deadline, Pedro Pascal has been offered the role of Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.

The outlet reports that a deal isn't signed yet but both sides are heading in the right direction. Pascal has a busy schedule in the months ahead, gearing up to be in Gladiator 2 and The Last of Us Season 2. 

A bearded look at Reed Richards.
Marvel Comics

If Pedro Pascal joins the MCU in one of its most prominent roles, it's likely that cast members for Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing) will follow.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

Fantastic 4
May 02, 2025 - Theaters
Actors
Genres
Action
Adventure
Sci-Fi
Superhero

