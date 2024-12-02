Marvel Studios Announces 10 Main Actors In 2025 Fantastic Four Movie

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has revealed its main characters and actors.

Marvel Studios went through a long casting search to find their Fantastic Four, with years of casting rumors until the leading four were finally announced.

The MCU reboot began production over the summer and is expected to wrap before the end of the year before releasing in July 2025.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Cast Confirmed

As part of an official profile for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Disney confirmed the 10 main actors - and some of their characters - in the movie's cast.

Pedro Pascal - Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic

Pedro Pascal

After a long casting search with rumors ranging from Adam Driver to Jake Gyllenhaal, the MCU has found its Reed Richards in Pedro Pascal.

The 49-year-old Chilean actor will lead Marvel's First Family as the smartest man in the superhero world, who just so happens to find himself with stretchy powers.

As the MCU's Reed Richards, Pascal is expected to play an important role in the saga going forward, including in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Pascal has become a household name in recent years thanks to his roles in The Mandalorian, The Last of Us, Game of Thrones, and, recently, Gladiator 2.

Vanessa Kirby - Sue Storm/Invisible Woman

Vanessa Kirby

Standing alongside Pascal's Reed Richards is Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, the wife to the genius scientist and sister of Johnny Storm.

Sue's powers give her the inability to turn invisible and create forcefields, which will help her greatly in the team of which she is very much the emotional core.

In Marvel Comics, Reed and Sue have two children in Franklin and Valeria Richards, and, if the rumors are accurate, the former may find his way into The Fantastic Four: First Steps in his early years.

Taking over from Jessica Alba and Kate Mara, Kirby has past credits in Napoleon and The Crown, along with the Mission Impossible franchise as the White Widow.

Joseph Quinn - Johnny Storm/ Human Torch

Joseph Quinn

Joining The Fantastic Four as the young, cocky playboy Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, is British actor Joseph Quinn.

Storm is renowned for his famous "flame on" catchphrase with which his body engulfs in fire from which he can take off to the skies and shoot flaming blasts.

Quinn will take up the flaming reins from Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan, the former of which recently returned (and quickly died) in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The rising star is most famous for playing Eddie in Stranger Things, but more recently appeared in A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator 2.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Ben Grimm/The Thing

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Rounding out Marvel's First Family is Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, an astronaut and former pilot who is transformed into the Thing.

"It's clobberin' time" is a phrase fans should expect to get familiar with, as Grimm takes on a rock-like form and smashes his way into action.

Due to his rocky form, fans shouldn't expect to see much of Moss-Bachrach's face in The Fantastic Four, as the Thing's disfigured body will largely mask that, either through a CGI creation or practical effects.

This isn't the first Marvel role for Mass-Bachrach as he played Micro in Netflix's The Punisher, but he is also known for The Bear. He will succeed Michael Chikklis and Jamie Bell who played Grimm in past adaptations.

Ralph Ineson - Galactus

Ralph Ineson

Ralph Ineson joining The Fantastic Four: First Steps arguably marks the MCU's biggest casting since Thanos, Doctor Doom, and Kang. He will antagonize the titular heroes as Galactus, a cosmic entity who eats planets to sustain his life force.

While Marvel's official press release didn't confirm Ineson will play Galactus, his role was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter before the planet-eating villain was featured in The Fantastic Four's Comic-Con trailer.

Ineson has previously appeared in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, The Green Knight, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Game of Thrones, and more.

Julia Garner - Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer

Julia Garner

Before the coming of Galactus, there is always his herald, who, in this case, will be the Shalla-Bal iteration of the Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner.

This does not technically mark a gender swap of the more famous Norrin Radd (something which sparked mixed reactions from fans), but rather an alternate take where his lover, Shalla-Bal, takes up the mantle instead.

Garner has previously been credited in The Americans, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Ozark, and more.

Paul Walter Hauser

Paul Walter Hauser

Following his Emmy win for Black Bird and other roles in Inside Out 2, Cobra Kai, and more, Paul Walter Hauser will join the MCU in the 2025 blockbuster.

It's currently unclear who Paul Walter Hauser will play in The Fantastic Four, but many have speculated he will bring Mole Man to life for the first time.

Mole Man, aka Harvey Rupert Elder, was the Fantastic Four's first villain; he has a genius-level intellect and rules over the human-mole hybrids of Moloids.

John Malkovich

John Malkovich

John Malkovich almost joined the Marvel universe well over a decade ago as he was placed to antagonize Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4 as the Vulture before that movie was abandoned.

Much like Paul Walter Hauser, Malkovich's role has yet to be confirmed, but most theories have him playing a villain such as Puppet Master, Wizard, or Red Ghost.

The actor can be seen elsewhere in Red, Space Force, and In the Line of Fire. But one movie most will never see him is 100 Years, as Malkovich has starred in a film which will not be released until the year 2115 as an experiment sci-fi.

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne has also joined The Fantastic Four in an unknown role, but most believe she will be Alicia Masters, a blind sculptor and love interest to Ben Grimm.

The actress made history with her recent Marvel superhero casting as, on top of her role in The Fantastic Four, she will also play the original superhero Byrdie in What If...? Season 3 (the two roles are not believed to be related).

Lyonne has also been featured in Orange Is the New Black, American Pie, Big Mouth, Russian Doll, and plenty more movies and TV shows.

Sarah Niles

Sarah Niles

Sarah Niles has officially joined the cast of The Fantastic Four in an unknown role following appearances in Ted Lasso, I May Destroy You, and more.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025.