Adam Driver In Talks for Marvel's New Fantastic Four Movie, Claims Rumor

A new rumor claimed Marvel Studios is talking with Adam Driver about its Fantastic Four film.

While fan-casting favorite John Krasinski played Earth-838's Mr. Fantastic in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, casting buzz pointed toward a different name for the role.

One name that has long been part of the conversation is Disney alum and Oscar-nominated actor Adam Driver. Now, a new rumor provided an update on Marvel Studios' intentions in casting the Star Wars sequel trilogy star.

Is Adam Driver Mr. Fantastic?

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Adam Driver is in final talks to play Reed Richards for the MCU's Fantastic Four.

Adam Driver

This supports additional rumors claiming the Marriage Story star was in the running to play Mr. Fantastic, the highly-intelligent founding member of the comic book team with super stretching abilities.

Mr. Fantastic

While other actors, including Penn Badgley and Andor's Diego Luna, were also rumored to play the Fantastic Four lead, the fact that Driver is reportedly "in final talks" points toward him as the front-runner.

When To Expect Fantastic Four Casting Confirmation

Back in February, Marvel Studios was reportedly gearing up its casting process for Fantastic Four.

However, a later report claimed casting could take some time due to the studio's "thorough" casting process which also involved Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

If this rumor is true and Driver is Marvel's top choice, this could explain why he's supposedly in final talks for Reed Richards.

The question now is how far along is director Matt Shakman in casting the rest of Marvel's First Family and just when the full cast will be officially revealed.

While it's possible that Adam Driver - or another member of the cast - could be confirmed in the coming days or weeks, Marvel Studios may want to save this highly-anticipated cast for July's San Diego Comic-Con.

Fantastic Four arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025.