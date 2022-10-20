Is Adam Driver Cast In Fantastic Four? New MCU Rumor Isn't What It Seems

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the MCU's Fantastic Four casting, especially following the recent news of WandaVision's Matt Shakman coming onboard to direct. Many thought the announcement would come at San Diego Comic-Con and then D23 Expo, but months later, the silence continues.

The Office star John Krasinski had long been the favorite to tackle the MCU's Reed Richards, especially after his recent cameo as an Earth-838 Variant of the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But now, following many comments and reports, it appears Marvel Studios will be going in another direction.

The last word toward the end of September 2022 indicated Marvel Studios had yet to cast any actors for the Fantastic Four, with the release having recently been delayed until February 2025. But that hasn't stopped fans from throwing around plenty of names, and there have even been rumors of some actors entering talks.

With most of the rumors centering around Reed Richards, You star Penn Badgley has been the subject of many casting reports, with Lucifer's Tom Ellis having recently emerged into the discussion. Now, a surprising name has entered the equation, but this rumor may not be quite what it seems.

Adam Driver Rumored for MCU's Reed Richards

Speaking on The Hot Mic Podcast, The Ankler's Jeff Sneider revealed he had heard Star Wars' Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver met with Marvel Studios this summer for the role of Fantastic Four's Reed Richards. Sneider mentioned that he had also heard Driver previously rumored for the MCU's Doctor Doom role as well.

The insider noted how the casting claim came from an "unproven" source (someone who he doesn't know reached out to him via direct messages), although he "chose to believe this person because it smells right to [him]." So, it's important to take this rumor with a large dumpster-full of salt for now as this news remains unverified, unlike Sneider's previous scoop of Harrison Ford's MCU casting.

Is Adam Driver Joining the MCU?

This latest rumor is far from enough to determine whether Adam Driver met with Marvel Studios, never mind considering if he'd even want to take the role. Having only recently came out of Star Wars' sequel trilogy, perhaps he may not be looking to make an extended commitment to another blockbuster Disney franchise.

That being said, Driver having that established track record with Disney makes it likely that his name has been thrown around for several MCU roles and that he may have even met with the studio to discuss options. Among those possibilities may well be Reed Richards and Doctor Doom, but there's no telling for now.

Baseless rumors, such as Driver meeting for Fantastic Four, circulate the internet frequently, especially when it comes to pop culture casting. Whether it be due to outlets concocting false information, being fed inaccurate news, or even a simple misunderstanding, rumors are, more often than not, false.

Over the coming months, rumors will undoubtedly continue to swirl surrounding the MCU's Fantastic Four casting, even with release still well over two years out. Driver isn't even the first major star to be reported for Reed Richards in the latest week, with Lucifer's Tom Ellis also being in recent conversations.

What's important to remember is that, based on the latest information, Marvel Studios has yet to find its Fantastic Four and likely won't for a while still. With a release set for February 2025, production may not begin until late 2023 or early 2024, so the studio has plenty of time to ensure the right decisions are made.

Fantastic Four hits theatres on February 14, 2024.