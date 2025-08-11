Fans have been missing John Reardon's Charlie Hudson on Hudson & Rex Season 7, leading many to wonder why the lead actor has not been present on the show lately. Hudson & Rex is a Canadian CityTV series, and Season 7 has already been released in full on CityTV. However, fans in the United States are just now getting the chance to view the show on UPtv, as Season 7 premiered on July 17, 2025.

Despite being one of the two main characters on the drama series and being the lead actor, John Reardon was notably absent for a large portion of Hudson & Rex Season 7. In the show, it was explained that Reardon's character was on a personal mission to find his brother, which was used to explain in the storyline why Hudson was not being featured in the show.

Sadly, Hudson's absence was not solely due to a storyline change, as the character was written out of most of Season 7 due to real-life health issues John Reardon faced while Season 7 was filming.

New episodes of Hudson & Rex air every Thursday on UPtv at 8 p.m. ET.

Why Hudson Is Not on 'Hudson and Rex' Is Because of Actor John Reardon's Illness

John Reardon

Around the time Hudson & Rex Season 7 went into production, Charlie Hudson actor John Reardon was sadly diagnosed with tonsil cancer, which forced him to leave Hudson & Rex while the current installment was in production. Reardon had to step away to begin treatments for his cancer, but the show's production was not put on hold.

Instead, Reardon's character was written out for the season as being away on a mission. Reardon's fans rallied behind him and supported him in any way that they could, and many were happy to learn that his treatments worked, meaning he is now cancer free.

In an Instagram post, Reardon talked about overcoming his tonsil cancer while also officially announcing that he had been medically cleared to return to work. This indicated that he may be able to return to Hudson & Rex for Season 8:

"Missing #newfoundland and all my friends on 'Hudson & Rex.' It was hard not to be there with them while they continued to make the show great! I am happy to say though that I am cancer free and have been cleared to go back to work in full capacity! Feeling strong and very appreciative. I am overwhelmed by the response I’ve had from fans around the world saying how important the show is to them and the well wishes. The show has truly been the dedication of my last 7 years as well as my family’s who continue to support me in the endeavor to bring you more shows."

Due to cancer being so serious, many did not know what would come of Reardon's illness, including the executives at CityTV. The ending of Season 7 (which has not aired yet in the United States) left the door open for Reardon to return, but it also gave the creative minds an opportunity to end Reardon's time on the show if needed.

That led to rumors that Reardon had been fired from the series, but no official statement indicating that the actor would not return has not been published or made public by CityTV. So, Reardon's return is still up in the air, but it seems as though he could return if he wants, and if CityTV is willing to bring him back.

It is worth noting that, since Reardon's recovery, he has been documented on social media doing some restoration work with his wife. Those posts indicate that Reardon is now in good health, which is a positive sign for the actor and genuinely heartwarming to see for everyone.

It is also worth noting that Reardon's illness was not the only hurdle Hudson & Rex had to face in Season 7. Diesel, the real-life German Shepherd dog that portrayed Rex, sadly passed away during filming for Season 7. Diesel portrayed Rex in the first two episodes of Season 7, but then the role of Rex was passed to Diesel's nephews, Dillon and Dante, as well as his cousin, Dreamer. Other German Shepherds named Izzy and Iko, who are also nephews of Diesel, did some stunt work. For the future, Rex will likely be played by all of those members of Diesel's family.