The cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians spoke with The Direct on the red carpet at the Paley Center for Media's "Inside Look at Season 2" event, sharing insights into changes from the books, what to expect in Season 3, and more. Season 2 of the popular Disney+ series is currently releasing weekly, and the event included a screening of Episode 3, We Board the Princess Andromeda. This was followed up by a conversation with the cast, moderated by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes).

The Direct spoke exclusively with Percy Jackson cast members Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), and Daniel Diemer (Tyson). Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) joined the group for the panel.

Percy Jackson Cast Discusses Luke's Season 1 Betrayal; Where Things Stand in Season 2

Leah Sava Jeffries on Annabeth's Mindset About Her Chosen Brother

The Direct: How does Annabeth seeing Luke's betrayals for herself change her mindset going into the scenes on the Princess Andromeda, unlike in the books where she's hearing about them secondhand?

Leah Sava Jeffries: "It's hard, because she loves Luke so much, and that was her brother, that was literally her protector. That was the only person that she had—and Thalia, but she's been with Luke a lot longer after Thalia had left... Playing that character and playing that version, it's hard. And I think...When you went into the Princess Andromeda, you know, just knowing that Luke has betrayed you, it's already a thing, but to see him...and now [he] is this entire changed person, it's a whole different level, and it's hard."

Charlie Bushnell Looked to Marvel and Star Wars Characters for Luke Inspiration

The Direct: You've mentioned that the way you play Luke takes inspiration from Anakin Skywalker. Can you expand on that?

Charlie Bushnell: "I definitely have said that before. I can't say...I base my performance off Anakin, but just as characters they're so similar in a lot of ways, and they have really similar arcs. And there are a lot of characters that are like that, even Killmonger in 'Black Panther,' and, all these characters that they believe deep down in their heart that they are truly doing the right thing and that this is for the greater good, but they just go about it in maybe the wrong way. And so I definitely did look to those characters for inspiration. I hope we get to adapt the whole series, because Luke has, for those who've read the books, he has a really good ending...It's great to have other characters to look up to, and take inspiration from."

Percy Jackson Cast Teases New Developments in Seasons 2 and 3

Dior Goodjohn Teases Clarisse's New Adventure in Season 3

The Direct: Clarisse is a bit more absent in book three, off on her own side quest, and we know that you're going to be in Season 3. What can you tell us Clarisse learns on her quest in Season 2 that helps her on whatever her adventures in Season 3 end up being?

Dior Goodjohn: "The big thing for Clarisse at the end of Season 2 is that she realizes that it really is powerful to lean on the people around you for support, and that that will get you further than trying to brute force your way through things alone. The funny thing about all of that is when, in Season 3, she kind of forgets that for a split second, and there's a very unexpected pairing of characters that happens that allows her to remember what that means to kind of not only just to be in a community, but also to take care of the younger generation. So it's really cool. The way that they've done it is extremely whip smart. I never would have guessed it, but it's a very unlikely pairing that makes a lot of sense when you see it."

Aryan Simhadri Reveals a Big Pan Moment Is on the Way

The Direct: Is there anything you can tease that may be coming up as Grover's ongoing quest for Pan continues and branches out beyond what we see in the books?

Aryan Simhadri: "I will say one of my favorite moments, I still get like almost chills thinking about it. It's this moment where he comes really close to what he thinks is Pan, and it's not quite it. And there's this beautiful shot of him walking—I hope they keep it in the way that I'm imagining it in my head—of just him walking back to Percy and Annabeth. And it's this beautiful moment where he's kind of this close to being face to face with, like his dad, basically, and he's not quite there. And it just makes me tear up."

Daniel Diemer on Tyson's Special Connection with Sally Jackson in the Show

The Direct: Something that a lot of people love in the show is Tyson's connection with Sally. What does that mean for Tyson moving forward, as he comes into his own as someone who's been abandoned so much in his life?

Daniel Diemer: "I think she's kind of the rock behind everything. It's like, she's the connection with Percy. She's the support behind, and the only reason that he was able to kind of get, like, a sense of safety, especially in the show right so far, from the beginning. And so I think she's a huge part of where he's able to find his strength, to be able to continue to be courageous, going, going from the beginning, and finding a new home as well, because he's finally had a home that he's able to find safety in."

All red carpet interviews from The Direct at the PaleyLive NY event can be viewed below: