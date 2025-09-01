Percy Jackson Season 2 Reveals Its 8 Main Demigods (Photos)

As is to be expected in a Percy Jackson story, Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will naturally feature many demigods — ranging from fan favorites to newcomers specifically added to the Disney+ show.

After the Emmy-winning first season of the series based on Rick Riordan's novels, Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians gives a little more time to demigods beyond Percy Jackson and Annabeth Chase.

Of course, Percy and Annabeth's story remains core to the season — the synopsis for the season even reads "His [Percy's] friendship with Annabeth is changing." But, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 gives fans a lot more time with characters like Clarrisse LaRue and Luke Castellan.

It is also worth noting that while these seven demigods (and one honorable mention) are all confirmed for Season 2, it is still possible that additional demigods — namely son of Hepheastus Charles Beckendorf and daughter of Aphrodite Silena Beauregard — could still appear too. They both play roles in The Sea of Monsters novel, but no castings or confirmations have been confirmed for either character.

8 Demigods Confirmed In Percy Jackson Season 2

Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) — Son of Poseidon

The titular hero himself, Percy Jackson is, of course, the main protagonist of any season adapting the Percy Jackson and the Olympians novels. Naturally, The Sea of Monsters is no exception. Equipped with the ability to control water — a power he does not even realize the full extent of yet — and his pen-sword Riptide, the son of Poseidon is loyal to a fault and a hero through and through.

Walker Scobell returns as Percy for Season 2. Aside from Percy Jackson, Scobell is best known for playing a young version of Ryan Reynolds' character in The Adam Project, and will have roles in the upcoming movies Looking Through Water and The Angry Birds Movie 3.

Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) — Daughter of Athena

Lovingly dubbed Wise Girl by Percy, Annabeth Chase certainly lives up to her nickname. She is as tactical as she is stubborn — when she wants to achieve something, nothing can stop her. It has been teased already that because the show is not restricted to Percy's own first-person narration, Annabeth will get to be even more fleshed out as a character. Season 2 will even feature events from her childhood, before she met Percy, giving Annabeth some time in her own spotlight.

Leah Sava Jeffries reprises her role as Annabeth in Season 2, after earning an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of the character in Season 1. Other projects of hers include Empire and Rel.

Clarisse LaRue (Dior Goodjohn) — Daughter of Ares

After a memorable, though relatively short, appearance in Season 1, Dior Goodjohn's Clarisse LaRue has her chance to shine in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2. The daughter of Ares is central to The Sea of Monsters' story, with the quest for the Golden Fleece actually being hers, not Percy's. Speaking with The Direct at the end of Season 1, Goodjohn shared her excitement to depict some of the more complex elements of Clarisse's story, particularly as it pertains to her father Ares (Adam Copeland).

Goodjohn was promoted from a recurring guest star in Season 1 to a regular for Season 2, reflecting her larger, more central role in this season's story. Some of her previous credits include roles in Are You Afraid of the Dark? and Head of the Class.

Luke Castellan (Charlie Bushnell) — Son of Hermes

After betraying Percy and showing his true colors at the end of Season 1, Luke Castellan gets to be more blatantly villainous starting in Season 2. Feeling ignored and disrespected by gods who often abandon their children, if they even claim them at all, Luke spends the rest of the series fighting on behalf of Kronos and the Titans. But, Season 2 will also give viewers a peek at who he was before he became bitter and jaded, as he will be appearing in the flashbacks to Annabeth's childhood too.

Like Goodjohn, Charlie Bushnell was made a regular for Season 2 after being a recurring guest star in Season 1. Prior to Percy Jackson, Bushnell was best known for his role as Bobby Cañero-Reed in Diary of a Future President.

Thalia Grace (Tamara Smart) — Daughter of Zeus

This section contains major spoilers for the end of both The Sea of Monsters novel, and its TV counterpart, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2.

Thalia Grace joins the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians for Season 2, first appearing only in flashbacks before she is transformed back to being a human at the end of the season. After being on the run with Annabeth and Luke, Thalia's father Zeus turned her into a tree, rather than leaving her to her death, after she sacrificed her own safety to save her friends. At the end of the season, the Golden Fleece turns Thalia back into a human, with her role increasing majorly in Season 3.

Tamara Smart will be taking on the role of Thalia Grace — and, as Riordan confirmed soon after her casting was announced, she will be keeping her natural British accent in the part (whereas Thalia is American in the novels). Smart is best known for her roles in projects like Resident Evil and The Worst Witch.

Chris Rodriguez (Kevin Chacon) — Son of Hermes

Luke's half-brother and ally, Chris Rodriguez is one of the demigods from Camp Half-Blood who initally follows Luke to fight on behalf of Kronos and the Titans. His role in The Sea of Monsters is fairly small, but the show will likely give him a fair bit more attention, especially since he is not the only defecting demigod to get some focus in Season 2.

Kevin Chacon is taking over the role of Chris Rodriguez for Season 2. The son of Hermes actually did appear briefly in Season 1 (though he was just called "Chris"), having been played by Andrew Alvarez. Replacing Alvarez, Chacon has had roles in projects like Jessica Jones and Santiago of the Seas.

Alison Simms (Beatrice Kitsos) — godly parent unknown

The first significant addition to the Percy Jackson story for the show, not from the original books, Alison Simms is an older demigod who aged out of Camp Half-Blood, before joining up with Luke to fight on behalf of Kronos and the Titans. Given that Alison does not originate from the books, there is very little known about her beyond that. Some fans have speculated that she may be a daughter of Apollo, as she can be seen using a bow and arrow in the Season 2 trailer, but otherwise, Alison remains a mystery to even the most diehard fans.

Alison will be played by Beatrice Kitsos, known for roles in Child's Play and iZombie, among others.

Honorable Mention: Tyson (Daniel Diemer) — Son of Poseidon

While Tyson, Percy's half-brother introduced in The Sea of Monsters, is certainly a demigod, and son of Poseidon at that, he differs from the other Camp Half-Blood campers in one key way. Rather than being half-god, half-human, Tyson is the son of Poseidon and a Nymph, making him a Cyclops. With his one eye, bulk and height, Tyson may stand out a bit, but his charm, whimsy, and love of creating makes him the best brother Percy could ask for.

Daniel Diemer plays Tyson in Season 2, and has a fairly prominent role throughout the season. Diemer is known for roles in projects including Little Brother and The Half of It.