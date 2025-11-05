Percy Jackson Season 2: All 7 Villains Confirmed to Appear

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, set to debut on December 10, 2025, will adapt the events of The Sea of Monsters, the second novel in author Rick Riordan’s popular Young Adult book series. While a film adaptation of The Sea of Monsters was released in 2013, it received harsh criticism from fans for several reasons, including the removal of several notable villains.

With Percy Jackson and the Olympians aiming to be a more faithful adaptation of its source material, the Disney+ series looks set to introduce many of the antagonists fans have long wanted to see in live-action. From returning traitors to temperamental Greek gods, here’s every major villain confirmed to appear in Percy Jackson Season 2.

Luke Castellan

Disney+

Luke Castellan (Charlie Bushnell), the disgraced son of Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda), is back as the show’s current central villain. After betraying Percy (Walker Scobell) and his fellow campers at Camp Half-Blood at the end of Season 1, Percy’s former friend and confidant will dial the villainy up to eleven after successfully weakening the camp’s defenses. Consumed with rage and bitterness, Luke is set to lead a growing army of monsters and demigods in the service of the evil Titan Kronos.

After Variety reported that the character Thalia Grace (Tamara Smart) will recur throughout the season, speculation that Percy Jackson Season 2 will explore more of Luke’s past and ideology ran rampant, as Luke, Thalia, and Annabeth's (Leah Sava Jeffries) history together predates their arrival at Camp Half-Blood. If done properly, the season could unravel why Luke believes the gods of Olympus deserve to fall.

Chris Rodriguez

Kevin Chacon

A minor character in the first season, Chris Rodriguez will take a darker turn in Percy Jackson Season 2. A son of Hermes and half-brother to Luke, the former camper will defect to Luke’s side and join his rebellion against the gods. Actor Kevin Chacon joins the cast in the role, taking over from Andrew Alvarez, who played Chris in the first season.

Though Chris only appears briefly in The Sea of Monsters, his inclusion alongside other demigods looking to raise Kronos suggests the season could take a closer look at how Luke’s influence spread through Camp Half-Blood, and how charisma and passion can drive good people to lose their way.

Tantalus

Disney+

When Percy returns to Camp Half-Blood in The Sea of Monsters novel, he finds a shocking staffing change in the midst of a camp-wide crisis. Tantalus (Timothy Simons), the cursed demigod king doomed to eternal hunger, is appointed the camp’s new activities director after Chiron (Glynn Turman) is removed from the staff. He immediately turns the place upside down, showing blatant favoritism toward Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn) and making Percy’s time at camp miserable.

Tantalus is pure comic villainy with a mean streak. Fans can expect Percy Jackson Season 2 to ramp up the comedy with his ridiculous punishments, laughable banquets, and complete incompetence. As one of the characters cut from the film adaptation of The Sea of Monsters, Tantalus will make his long-awaited live-action debut when the series returns to Disney+ in December.

Circe

Disney+

Every Greek hero needs to cross paths with a sorceress, and Percy Jackson’s is none other than the legendary goddess of magic, Circe (Rosemarie Dewitt). Under the name C.C., she runs an island spa that’s a front for an elaborate ploy to capture unsuspecting sailors, including the infamous pirate Blackbeard and his crew.

After Percy and Annabeth wash up on her shores, Circe turns Percy into a guinea pig. Much like the first season’s inventive take on Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy), fans can expect Percy Jackson Season 2 to imagine a more modern take on the character and her magical island, blending humor with a touch of real danger.

Polyphemus

Disney+

The one-eyed son of Poseidon, Polyphemus (Aleks Paunovic), serves as the ultimate monster of Percy Jackson Season 2. This gargantuan cyclops guards the famed Golden Fleece on his island, and he’s captured Grover (Aryan Simhadri) after mistaking him for a female cyclops bride. The rescue mission that follows forms the emotional core of The Sea of Monsters and will likely have added weight in the television adaptation.

Polyphemus is both terrifying and oddly pathetic, convinced he’s loved by Grover and protected by the gods. His scenes will likely blend CGI spectacle and dark comedy as the show brings his rocky lair and terrifying island to life.

Alison Simms

Disney+

One of the few original characters introduced for Percy Jackson Season 2, Alison Simms will serve as a new antagonist who never appeared in any of the novels. Portrayed by Beatrice Kitsos, Alison, an adult demigod and former Camp Half-Blood camper, will join Luke’s quest to bring down the gods of Olympus. Additional details regarding Alison are scarce, but fans got a brief first look at the mysterious character in the season two teaser trailer, in which she wields a bow and arrow.

The addition of Alison could give the series a grounded thread amid the divine chaos. It’s also likely that her addition will give the show a chance to explore how Luke’s power and influence extend far beyond Camp Half-Blood and into the mortal world.

Ares

Disney+

Ares (Adam Copeland), the God of War, will return for more chaos in Percy Jackson Season 2. After his fiery showdown with Percy in Season 1, Ares still holds a grudge — and with the Olympians distracted by unrest, he’s free to stir more trouble. In The Sea of Monsters, Ares looms over events from afar, manipulating his daughter Clarisse’s quest and pressuring her to make him proud.

Ares’ electrifying presence was a highlight of Season 1, as his aggressive, warlike tendencies added both menace and a touch of comedy. Whether he’s taunting Percy or testing Clarisse, he embodies the chaos and pettiness that define the gods in this world. While his return will likely push both Percy and Clarisse to their limits, it will also likely give fans deeper insight into Clarisse and the pressure she faces in her attempt to live up to a deranged god’s expectations.

BONUS: The Laistrygonian Giants

Disney+

Percy Jackson Season 2 is set to start with a bang with the inclusion of the Laistrygonian giants. In the book, Percy’s first day at Meriwether College Prep ends in chaos when a group of Laistrygonian giants disguised as dodgeball players attack him in the gymnasium, destroying part of the school.

These fireball-throwing cannibals, shown briefly in the season two teaser trailer, mark the season’s first big action sequence and set the tone for what’s to come. While the Laistrygonian giants don’t stick around long, they establish that nowhere is safe for Percy anymore—not even a New York middle school.

Percy Jackson Season 2 Will Be Much More Dangerous

Disney+

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is shaping up to be bigger, bolder, and far more dangerous than its debut. By adapting The Sea of Monsters, the series gets to explore what happens when Percy realizes that the villains he faces aren’t just monsters, but fallen heroes, bitter gods, and demigods who’ve lost faith in Olympus.

Each of these antagonists represents a different challenge for Percy: betrayal, corruption, temptation, and courage under pressure. And if Season 1 proved anything, it’s that Percy Jackson isn’t afraid to stay faithful to the books and make calculated changes that expound upon established lore. If Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ sophomore outing successfully continues that trend, the show could deliver the cinematic adaptation fans have always wanted.