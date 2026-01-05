Marvel Studios Debuts Avengers Doomsday’s Official Theme In New Video

Marvel Studios shared a thrilling new tease for Avengers: Doomsday's official theme music in a new video. Doomsday's marketing campaign continues to deliver exciting new clips and images to celebrate the sequel's release in 2026, which could be the biggest movie release of the entire year. The latest one includes a familiar bit of audio that should have longtime fans eager to see and hear more.

Avengers: Doomsday composer Alan Silvestri shared a video of himself performing the official theme music from Marvel Studios' upcoming sequel. Courtesy of his Instagram account, fans can see Silvestri sitting at a piano playing the classic Avengers motif heard in all four previous MCU team-up movies. An official version of this theme is played in all three Doomsday trailers that have been officially released or leaked at the time of writing. The video can be seen below:

Along with his work on other major franchises like Back to the Future, Forrest Gump, and Night at the Museum, Silvestri has four past composer credits from the MCU on his 53-year resume. He made his Marvel Studios debut in 2011, composing the score for Captain America: The First Avenger under director Joe Johnston.

He then reached new levels of fame with his now-iconic theme music for 2012's The Avengers, which was used in all three sequels and is also scattered across other MCU projects. Silvestri has composer credits on three of the first four Avengers movies, the only exception being 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron (composed by Brian Tyler and Danny Elfman). Along with his work on Doomsday, Silvestri is already confirmed to compose the score for 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Other parts of Silvestri's Doomsday score are already available to listen to, as he also composed the music playing behind Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in the mid-credits scene from 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. While this music (titled "Doom?") is only about 25 seconds long, it teases the fear and uneasiness behind the antagonist's long-awaited MCU debut.

Avengers: Doomsday will be Marvel Studios' fifth Avengers movie and the third film released in the MCU's Phase 6 slate. 29 actors are confirmed for roles in this movie, which will center around Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in his quest for power over the multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

How Avengers Theme & Other Music Will Push Doomsday to Success

Marvel Studios

Silvestri's Avengers theme music is now regarded as one of the most iconic musical themes in cinema history, particularly after its most recent use in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Looking ahead to Doomsday, its musical score is sure to be one of the biggest aspects of its release that will help drive it to be one of the biggest movies of all time.

While the main Avengers theme will clearly be the driving force behind the main plot, this sequel has the advantage of using characters from multiple other franchises. Coming from both established MCU stories and other sagas that ran before Marvel Studios' introduction to the world in 2008, Silvestri has more than a few themes and scores he can use for certain heroes and villains.

In the midst of the four Doomsday trailers' releases, the third one was confirmed to highlight the long-awaited return of the X-Men, featuring Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), and James Marsden (Cyclops). This leaves Silvestri with the option to use John Ottman's theme from the Fox's X-Men Saga or The Newton Brothers' iconic X-Men '97 music (or a combo of the two), both of which would be worthy of cheers from audiences. Considering the X-Men '97 music was already used in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel, the odds of it coming back in Doomsday seem to be high.

Additionally, Michael Giacchino's score from The Fantastic Four: First Steps could be utilized in this movie, as Marvel's First Family and Doctor Doom will both play huge roles in the story. The Four have already been teased for a fight scene with Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, which could leave Silvestri room to play with both of their themes and the Avengers music all at the same time.

While Silvestri's piano theme is likely to be the main one heard across the rest of this current Doomsday trailer release schedule, this movie's score will be a key talking point for months ahead of the sequel's highly anticipated debut.