Robert Downey Jr.'s Official Doctor Doom Theme Song Gets Released Online

The official Doctor Doom theme song has been released online ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. Robert Downey Jr.'s highly anticipated return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is widely different because he is set to bring Victor von Doom to life in the next Avengers movie. While not much is known about Doctor Doom's goal in Avengers: Doomsday, The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene provided a brief glimpse of the Marvel villain as he tried to lure Franklin Richards to his side.

There is no denying that Doctor Doom is such a major threat in Doomsday, considering that he will go up against at least four superhero teams, namely Sam Wilson's Avengers, Yelena's New Avengers, Fox's X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. With a threat so massive and dangerous as Doctor Doom, the villain deserves a theme song so menacing that it would stand out whenever fans hear it.

As pointed out by Avengers Updates on X, the theme for the post-credits scene in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is credited in the movie's credits as "DOOM?" composed by renowned composer Alan Silvestri (who also composed the iconic Avengers theme).

This marks the first time Doctor Doom's theme song can be heard in an official MCU project, giving fans a hint of what to expect when the whole score debuts in Avengers: Doomsday.

Based on what can be heard, Doctor Doom's theme has a dark and brooding motif that builds to the tension with an intense, high-pitched violin sound. This is quite different from Thanos' score in Avengers: Infinity War because the Mad Titan's theme song has a slow and deliberate melody with a descending progression that only swells in pivotal moments.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday will bring together an epic cast of Marvel stars (read more about the 61 confirmed and rumored actors here) as it serves as the first half of the closing chapter of the Multiverse Saga. The movie will premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

How Doctor Doom's Score Will Define the Multiversal Villain in 'Doomsday'

Marvel Studios

Similar to how Thanos' score in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame completely defined him and hinted at his victory at times, the same could happen with Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

The teaser for Doctor Doom's score in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene hints at the sinister vibe from the iconic villain, a preview of how he can not be trusted despite wearing the face of the Infinity Saga's hero, Tony Stark. The theme song reflects Doom's complexity and brutal nature as it builds tension whenever he is seen on-screen.

Doctor Doom's theme song is also marked by a slow yet deliberate tone, which could reflect his meticulous plan to put an end to the Incursions while also hinting that he will stop at nothing to fulfill his goal (even if it means killing off some important heroes across all sides).

Even though it was a brief tease, Alan Silvestri's score for Doom managed to give a preview of how dangerous Robert Downey Jr.'s iconic character will be ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.