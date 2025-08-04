Avengers Doomsday Needs To Do These 5 Things To Recapture The Endgame Magic

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stands at a key moment as it approaches Avengers: Doomsday, set to release on December 18, 2026. With Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teasing a monumental crossover featuring the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the original X-Men from Fox’s universe, expectations are sky-high for a film that could redefine the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. The prospect of these iconic teams sharing the screen for the first time is a dream decades in the making, thanks to the Disney-Fox acquisition that finally united Marvel’s most legendary characters under one banner.

Yet, the shadow of Avengers: Endgame is almost impossible to outshine. Released in 2019, Endgame was a cultural juggernaut, grossing $2.8 billion to become one of the highest-grossing films ever, celebrated for its emotional depth and narrative payoff after a decade of storytelling. Recapturing that magic is a daunting task, as Endgame’s success was built on a meticulously crafted 22-movie arc, uniting heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor in a climactic battle against Thanos. The challenge for Doomsday is not just to match that spectacle but to forge new emotional and narrative heights in a post-Endgame MCU that has faced criticism for overexpansion.

Avengers: Doomsday has a unique opportunity to blend nostalgia with innovation, bringing together the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men in a multiversal epic. It will be helmed by the Russo brothers, who directed Endgame. By leveraging the groundwork laid in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the multiversal teases in films like The Marvels and Deadpool & Wolverine, Doomsday can deliver iconic moments that resonate with longtime fans and new audiences.

Avengers: Doomsday Can Top Endgame if These Moments Happen

The Fantastic Four Meeting the Avengers

Marvel

The introduction of the Fantastic Four into the MCU in The Fantastic Four: First Steps sets a critical foundation for Avengers: Doomsday. Set in the retro-futuristic Earth-828, the film establishes Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as formidable heroes who save their world from Galactus. The post-credits scene, featuring Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom targeting Franklin Richards, directly ties their universe to Doomsday’s multiversal threat, hinting at a collision of worlds.

For Doomsday to recapture Endgame’s magic, the first meeting between the Fantastic Four and the Avengers must be a defining moment.

Feige confirmed that Doomsday will utilize the Baxter Building set, suggesting that the Avengers, led by Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, will visit Earth-828. This encounter should showcase the clash of personalities while uniting them against Doctor Doom’s schemes.

The emotional weight of seeing Marvel’s foundational team meet Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, set against the vibrant 1960s aesthetic of Earth-828, could rival Endgame’s portal scene for sheer fan excitement.

Avengers & X-Men Clashing Head-To-Head

Marvel

The integration of the X-Men into the MCU has been a slow burn, with teases in The Marvels (where Monica Rambeau meets Kelsey Grammer’s Beast in Earth-10005) and Deadpool & Wolverine (introducing Channing Tatum’s Gambit). Avengers: Doomsday marks a historic milestone by bringing back original X-Men cast members like Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), and others to face off against the Avengers.

While early theories suggested an Avengers vs. X-Men conflict, Feige clarified that both teams will unite against Doctor Doom, though a brief clash driven by multiversal misunderstandings could ignite the screen.

Endgame thrived on character-driven tension, like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers’ rift, and Doomsday can replicate this by pitting the Avengers against the X-Men.

Imagine Cyclops’ disciplined leadership clashing with Captain America’s way of doing things, or Wolverine and Hulk having issues. If this moment strikes the right balance between unity and personal conflict, it could be a game-changer.

The Fantastic Four & X-Men Teaming up Against a Common Threat

Marvel

The Fantastic Four and X-Men share a rich comic history, often collaborating against cosmic threats like Galactus or Doctor Doom. The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ post-credits scene, where Doctor Doom confronts Franklin Richards, positions him as a multiversal menace who could unite these teams in Doomsday. Kevin Feige’s comments about worlds “literally colliding” suggest a narrative where Earth-828 (Fantastic Four) and Earth-10005 (X-Men) intersect, forcing these heroes to join forces. This team-up could match Endgame’s climactic battle, where disparate heroes united against Thanos.

To replicate Endgame’s emotional stakes, Doomsday must craft a threat that feels personal to both teams. Doctor Doom is a perfect catalyst, given his ties to the Fantastic Four and his potential to manipulate mutants for his own ends.

The film could showcase complementary dynamics, such as Reed Richards’ scientific ingenuity paired with Beast’s biological expertise or Storm’s elemental powers syncing with Johnny Storm’s flames.

This alliance, together with multiversal chaos, could deliver a visually stunning and emotionally gripping moment that would have fans clapping in the cinema.

The X-Men, Avengers, & Fantastic Four Together in the Baxter Building

Marvel

The Baxter Building, introduced in Fantastic Four #3 (1962), is a hub for Marvel’s heroes, hosting crossovers like Marvel Two-in-One #50 (1979), where the Thing organizes a poker game with Avengers and X-Men. It’s a place for strategic planning and friendship, just like in Secret Wars (1984), where heroes gather to face Doctor Doom.

Kevin Feige teased that the Baxter Building will be a central location in Avengers: Doomsday, hosting “a heck of a lot more people” than in First Steps. This setting offers a chance to recreate Endgame’s intimate yet epic moments, like the Avengers’ planning at their compound.

The Baxter Building’s retro-futuristic living room filled with heroes from three universes would be epic. This gathering could be a strategic summit to counter Doctor Doom’s incursion and also give the diverse roster of heroes a chance to bond.

Reed Richards & Professor X Sharing Ideas

Marvel Studios

Reed Richards and Professor X are Marvel’s premier intellects. Issues like X-Men/Fantastic Four #4 (2020) show them collaborating on mutant-human relations. Their shared focus on protecting their communities makes them ideal partners. This collaboration was on full display in Onslaught (1996), where they tackle a psychic threat.

A meeting of minds between Reed and Xavier could be a cerebral highlight of Doomsday. Their partnership could mirror Endgame’s Tony Stark-Bruce Banner dynamic, combining science and philosophy to tackle Doctor Doom’s multiversal threat.

This moment would be intellectual and emotional. The pair could easily bring unity within a team that consists of many egos.