Marvel Studios Officially Unveils Miss Minutes' Human Form (And She Looks Gorgeous)

Marvel Studios shared a look at Tara Strong's Miss Minutes in human form for the first time. Toeing the line between hero and villain in the Loki series, Miss Minutes became a fan-favorite character as fans learned more about the TVA over the last few years. Considering how sneaky and mysterious the orange clock-shaped AI system is, it comes as no surprise that she comes in many forms as well.

Marvel Studios released a new behind-the-scenes look at Loki Season 2 in a book titled Loki: Season Two - The Art of the Series. Showing off looks at most of the main cast and characters from Season 2, the book highlights alternate imagery and visuals that did not make the final cut of Tom Hiddleston's solo series on Disney+. Included in that was new looks at Miss Minutes, who took a form fans had never seen before.

Most prominently, one look at Miss Minutes gave her a human figure, complete with a smiling face and an orange complexion. Complete with orange pupils in her eyes, this gives the secondary antagonist terrifying new imagery which was not used in Loki's final cut.

Marvel Studios

Another image showed the Tara Strong-voiced Miss Minutes as an android rather than a human, with a white robotic body under her completely orange head.

Tara Strong, the voice of Miss Minutes

Her face also has tick marks in a circle to replicate the clock face on her usual body.

Marvel Studios

The book gives fans a look at a handful of other Miss Minutes images as well, largely featuring other variants of her usual clock-shaped figure. One gives her an old-timey look in black and white, with eyes reminiscent of the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey from the 1920s (see more on that character's current horror revival here).

Marrvel Studios

Miss Minutes also takes the form of another smaller orange clock, this one hanging off a chain that seemingly resembles a Tamagotchi. Two small buttons and an up/down pad sit on the bottom under her face as well.

Marvel Studios

Using a more physical means to tell time, the next Miss Minutes image shows her with a lit candle in a gold apparatus with arms attached to it. The candle also has marks on it to tell time.

Marvel Studios

Moving away from the candle look, Miss Minutes shines in another image using an hourglass for her core body, complete with orange sand flowing from the top to the bottom under her eyes, nose, and mouth.

Marvel Studios

Greek inspiration moves to the forefront, with a version of Miss Minutes shaped like a sundial with Roman numerals on the outer rim around her face.

Marvel Studios

Returning to an older era of animation, Miss Minutes wears a flowered top hat and a huge smile on her face in a black-and-white design for a different version of the character.

Marvel Studios

Multiple black-and-white, early animation era takes on Miss Minutes were considered for Loki Season 2, as she traveled across eras looking for Jonathan Majors' Victor Timely.

Marvel Studios

Another set of images gives Tara Strong's MCU character a spooky look, with a sheet draped over her to make her look like a ghost. They also vary between differently shaped eyes and mouths to give each variant a scarier or tamer look visually.

Marvel Studios

Additionally, concept artist Wesley Burt spoke on the process for developing Mis Minutes in Season 2, particularly alongside Victor Timely. He reflected on the staff at Marvel explaining how "she was basically pining after Victor Timely" and trying to make herself look more valuable to him. He used "the general aesthetics of the TVA and her voice" to develop a visual to match what fans heard from Strong's performance as the TVA's public face:

"At this point, they were telling us that she was basically pining after Victor Timely and wanting to make herself more appealing to him. So she would wrap herself over a mannequin to give herself a more humanoid feel — but they wanted it to be a little off-putting. So that led to my keyframe off of Miss Minutes in Season 1, Episode 6. In imagining how she would present herself, I was taking the general aesthetics of the TVA and her voice and imagining the facial imagery that would match that, and what Miss Minutes’ ideas of beauty would be."

Marvel Studios' Loki picks up with Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief after his Variant escapes the events of Avengers: Endgame, landing in league with the Time Variance Authority. Also starring Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Ke Huy Quan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Eugene Cordero, the show dives into Loki's reinvention into a hero, eventually ending with him watching over the Sacred Timeline as the God of Stories. Both seasons of Loki are now streaming on Disney+.

Will Miss Minutes Return in Future MCU Projects?

Marvel Studios

Tara Strong's return as Miss Minutes has been a hot topic of discussion since her last appearance at the end of Loki Season 2. In 2024, Strong was rumored to return as Miss Minutes in Deadpool & Wolverine due to the TVA's heavy involvement in that film, but it never came to fruition.

Looking ahead to future MCU projects, the TVA's presence in the rest of the Multiverse Saga is not guaranteed in any upcoming movies or shows. However, To Hiddleston's casting as Loki in Avengers: Doomsday opens the door for the organization to play a role in the MCU's biggest movie of the 2020s.

Should this happen, Strong's Miss Minutes likely would not play a huge role, given the dozens of MCU and legacy heroes already expected and confirmed to be in Doomsday's cast. Dozens of stories will have to be touched on in anywhere from two and a half to three hours, and there may not be enough time to give Miss Minutes more than a few minutes of action.

However, nothing is set in stone yet as the film preps for its December 2026 release date, leaving the door open for the orange clock to make her presence felt again soon.