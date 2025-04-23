Marvel Unveils New Look at Tom Hiddleston's 'God of Stories' Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

Tom Hiddleston's Loki was last seen in Loki Season 2, but Marvel Studios just revealed a fresh look at the God of Stories as he gears up for the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

Tom Hiddleston was already confirmed to be a cast member in Avengers: Doomsday. After the events of Loki Season 2, many wondered just how big of a role Hiddleston would play in the film.

Luckily, Marvel insiders have already teased that he will be vital to the central story, essentially confirming that the main plot won't be able to move forward without the God of Stories being involved.

Marvel Studios Releases New Look of Loki

Disney+

Marvel Studios is planning on releasing an artbook for Loki Season 2, which was released on Disney+ in 2024.

The artbook is officially titled Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 - The Art of the Series, and it will be officially released to the public on July 29, 2025.

As shared by Artbook Collector, the cover features a fresh new look at Tom Hiddleston's Loki as The God of Stories. The God of Stories version of the character was put on display at the end of Loki Season 2.

Marvel Studios

The cover showcases Loki in his iconic green costume with full-length horns that come off of his crown.

This is the first official look at Loki since the second season of the Disney+ series ended. Since the character (and Tom Hiddleston) will be returning in Avengers: Doomsday on May 1, 2026, this gives audiences a fresh (and potentially the only) look at him ahead of his return, which will also feature a reunion between him and Thor.

It is also worth noting that the cover artwork is from Jackson Sze, a longtime artist who has worked on official concept art for Marvel Studios' visual development team since Phase 1 of the MCU.

What Will Loki's Role Be in Avengers: Doomsday?

As mentioned, it was already teased that Loki will play a vital role in Avengers: Doomsday. The Loki Season 2 finale showcased the character becoming extremely powerful, and since he is tied so tightly to the Multiverse, and Doomsday will be a Multiverse-centric film, Loki will be heavily involved.

Industry insider Alex Perez went as far as to say that Loki will be the "Macguffin" of Doomsday, indicating that he will be the sole plot device to move the story forward.

He also teased that a race to get to Loki will be featured at some point throughout the movie:

"He’ll be our McGuffin. The race against Doomsday will be a race to see who gets to Loki first."

Many are also likely wondering just how much Loki will be shown in the eventual trailers and marketing material for Doomsday. Since Hiddleston has already been announced as a cast member, Marvel Studios will likely have no problem showcasing him before the film's release.

If Loki is, in fact, as important as he reportedly is in the movie, he will likely show up at least briefly in trailers.