Tom Hiddleston Reveals Why His Avengers Doomsday Role Is So 'Remarkable' Compared to His Previous MCU Castings

Loki star Tom Hiddleston shared his first comments after being cast in Avengers: Doomsday, discussing what makes the news so "remarkable."

Hiddleston is a 14-year veteran of MCU movies and TV shows, still making an impact with his fan-favorite role as Loki. His most recent major live-action development came at the end of Loki Season 2, in which he made the choice to save the Sacred Timeline and take a new position as the MCU's God of Stories.

Sadly, Hiddleston has not been seen in the live-action MCU since November 2023, only making a brief voiceover appearance in Season 3 of What If...? in December 2024. Thankfully, the wait for his comeback will not be long, as he already has a new MCU entry set to feature his iconic, mischievous hero.

Tom Hiddleston Addresses Avengers: Doomsday's Loki Inclusion

Marvel Studios

Speaking with journalist Max Balegde at the 2025 Olivier Awards, Loki actor Tom Hiddleston shared his first comments after officially being cast in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday.

He used the word "remarkable" in describing the news due to the fact that he "can talk about it," being in a place of knowing what's coming but "not being able to say anything:"

"Very, very excited. It’s really remarkable, actually, that I can talk about it because, mostly, I’m in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything."

When asked about the challenge of keeping spoilers, he touched on having to be "very disciplined about carrying this secret around" while reflecting on the "extraordinary chapter of [his] life" in which he's played the role of Loki:

"It's strange. You have to be very disciplined about carrying this secret around. It's been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it's not over yet."

This comes almost two weeks after Hiddleston's name came up in Marvel Studios' five-hour livestream announcing Avengers: Doomsday's first cast members. He will be one of at least 27 actors to be featured in this movie—a list only set to expand before long.

What to Expect From Tom Hiddleston in Avengers: Doomsday

Seeing Loki in Avengers: Doomsday is going to have a massive impact on fans when looking at the story being laid out.

As mentioned, due to his current post as the God of Stories, he is sure to be integral to the plot by being one of the few characters well-versed in the Multiverse at the start of the movie. In this sense, Loki could be a key resource the Avengers tap into once they realize the situation being laid out in front of them.

Also expected is a long-awaited reunion with Chris Hemsworth's Thor, which is sure to be one of the more emotional moments of the fifth Avengers film.

One question on many fans' minds will be not only how Thor reacts to his brother being alive after so many years but how the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes will take the news. Particularly with them not knowing about his change in allegiances, this could be a spark for plenty of early-runtime drama.

This new version of Loki will also have plenty of new faces to learn and introductions to make, as he only knows a little of what happened after the events of The Avengers.

All things considered, Loki will be only one of countless legacy characters and settings Avengers: Doomsday will revisit in the first half of the Multiverse Saga's closing act. Having a veteran like Hiddleston bringing it all to life will help things run more smoothly as so much new material comes to life as well

Avengers: Doomsday is due to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.