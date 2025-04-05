Avengers: Doomsday Will Revisit This Key 'Infinity War' Setting (Report)

2026’s Avengers: Doomsday may end up paying a visit to an iconic MCU landmark.

Not much is known about next year’s new Avengers movie beyond its historic cast list. Marvel has revealed 27 film’s notable cast members (including Robert Downey Jr. as Victor Von Doom leading the pack) but the studio has elected to keep plot details tightly under wraps.

Doctor Strange’s Home Base Rumored for Doomsday

Marvel Studios

In the latest edition of scooper Alex Perez’s Q&A column on The Cosmic Circus, he responded to a question on whether or not he possessed any behind-the-scenes info on Avengers: Doomsday.

Perez replied that he had caught wind of Doctor Strange’s home and base of operations, the New York Sanctum, being used as a setting in Doomsday:

“Only that it’s going to be in London and that they’ve already prepared a few sets. I’ve heard the Sanctum Santorum was a set piece being used. But that’s all I got.”

The Sanctum has been used in multiple MCU films and has appeared in several projects that don’t have “Doctor Strange“ in the title. The Bleecker Street building cropped up in a couple of key sequences from Avengers: Infinity War, but has also been seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Thor: Ragnarok.

Marvel Studios

While Perez’s claim should be taken with a grain of salt, the location’s inclusion in Avengers: Doomsday could also be thought of as a given. Or at least an easy guess.

Nevertheless, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to formally begin production in London in April. The crew has no doubt been hard at work constructing sets for the film, so it’s not beyond reason that specific details would begin to trickle out (Despite the Russo Bros.‘ best efforts to tamp out leaks.)

Will The Sanctum’s Master Be Home in Doomsday?

In the MCU, the Earth is protected from mystical threats by three strategically placed strongholds: The Sanctums. There’s one in Hong Kong, another in London, and the third is situated in the heart of New York City’s Greenwich Village.

When sorcerer Daniel Drumm, charged with protecting the New York Sanctum, was killed by the Dormammu-worshipping maniac Kaecilius, Dr. Stephen Strange stepped in as Drumm’s replacement. He has resided there ever since, alongside his friend and fellow magic-wielder Wong.

Fans may recall that at the end of 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Strange leaped into the Dark Dimension with Clea. It has been presumed that he has not been seen since, seemingly leaving Wong to pull double duty as both the Sorcerer Supreme and the New York Sanctum’s master.

Since Strange has been MIA, many were wondering if he would even show up in Avengers: Doomsday. The fact that Benedict Cumberbatch denied his involvement in Doomsday back in January didn’t exactly put minds at ease either.

But all’s well that ends well, as Cumberbatch later retracted that statement and confirmed that he will indeed play Doctor Strange once again in Avengers: Doomsday (yet, notably, his name was missing from the March 2025 Doomsday cast announcement).

With that in mind, if Strange has wrapped up his time in the Dark Dimension, it would be fair to say that if the Sanctum Sanctorum is to show up in Doomsday, the good doctor will likely be back at his post as its guardian.