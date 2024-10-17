Tom Holland Gives Perfect Response to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Announcement

When asked about Robert Downey Jr.'s thrilling return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, Spider-Man star Tom Holland gave the best response imaginable.

Tom Holland's Response to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Casting

In an appearance on the Rich Roll Podcast, MCU Spider-Man actor Tom Holland touched on the topic of Robert Downey Jr.'s comeback as Doctor Victor Von Doom.

While confirming that he and the studio both want to make another Spider-Man movie, Holland made it clear that he wants to do it "for the right reasons" rather than just taking the job.

He also noted that he's been in touch with Robert Downey Jr while discussing how he was "speaking to people and asking questions" about his work:

Rich Roll: "The studio wants you to make another Spider-Man?" Holland: "Oh yeah, yeah they do, and I want to make another one, I want to make many more, but I want to do it for the right reasons, and now, like I said to you earlier, sometimes I miss the day when getting the job was the win. I am navigating and figuring out what having that kind of power means and that responsibility, and I'm figuring it out and I'm speaking to people and asking questions, and you know, I've been speaking to [Robert] Downey a lot especially about him making his return, which is super exciting."

Holland then joked about keeping the secret of Downey coming back as Doom, even admitting he's been "a little loose-lipped" about secrets like that:

Rich: "Right, he's back! He's gone on that exploration and he still came back to do more." Tom: "That was a tough secret to sit on cuz I have a reputation for ruining things." Rich: "Yeah, I heard that you're a little loose-lipped around MCU secrets." Tom: "A little loose-lipped, yeah."

Holland is infamous for his long history of spoiling MCU movies. This includes moments like Spider-Man falling into a lake in Spider-Man: Homecoming, indirectly confirming a Spider-Man trilogy was in the works during press for Homecoming, and teasing Spidey going into space in Avengers: Infinity War, amidst more.

While discussing his new line of non-alcoholic beer, Holland reflected on his casting as Spider-Man in the MCU. He looked back to being "more excited than [he'd] ever been about anything ever" when he signed his deal and called his time in the role "the best experience of [his] life:"

"I think the biggest thing that I'm facing right now, which is without a shadow of a doubt the most first world problem that anyone has ever experienced, is the power of choice, and it comes down to Spider-Man. When I signed my contract for 'Spider-Man[: Homecoming]', I signed a six-picture deal, I was 18 years old, I was more excited than I'd ever been about anything ever, and for the last 10 years I have been at the beck and call of Marvel [Studios] and Sony, and proudly so, it's been the best experience of my life."

These days, Holland is at a place as an actor where he "can say no" to projects and where he can "put [his] foot down" in terms of work.

Now, he's finding out what the learning curve is on that adjustment as he makes sure to not abuse that power while doing the best thing for himself and the character:

"I'm now at a juncture where I can say no, and now that I've been afforded that power, I'm struggling to figure out what is the right thing to do. It's meant I've had to put my foot down in certain instances, which I haven't been allowed to do in the past, and I think the learning curve that I'm on right now is dealing with that new sense of power, making sure that I don't abuse it, but making sure that I do the best thing for me, rather than for the studio, and really the best thing for the character. I don't want to make another movie for the sake of making it."

One of Holland's other major focus points moving forward is ensuring he's "[doing] justice to the character" and the fans rather than making a movie "for the sake of it:"

"I guess, in terms of challenges, or things that I'm dealing with, that would be it, and I'm by no means complaining, it's a wonderful place to be, but it is something that keeps me up at night and I'm constantly thinking of like, 'Is this the right thing to do? Am I going to do justice to the character? Am I going to do justice to the fans?' I definitely don't want to just make a movie for the sake of it, because that's not what Spider-Man represents, so yeah it's a complicated one."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!