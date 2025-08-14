A new report indicates that the next Jedi apprentice in the Star Wars universe has been cast. The Jedi and Padawan relationship is integral in the Star Wars universe and will likely be at the heart of Lucasfilm's 2027 film, Star Wars: Starfighter. This new apprentice character will join the ranks of several notable Padawans who have made an impact on the Star Wars franchise over the years.

The news of Star Wars: Starfighter's latest casting comes from entertainment insider Daniel Richtman's Patreon, which revealed that the lead of Shawn Levy's film has been found and that they are a "young child actor." The young star will appear alongside Ryan Gosling, who was confirmed for his Star Wars debut at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year.

Richtman's previous insight has suggested that Star Wars: Starfighter will follow an uncle and nephew duo on a mission across the galaxy. The uncle (played by Gosling) will train his nephew as his Padawan, with the Jedi apprentice reportedly in his mid-teens. The identity of the new young Star Wars star has not been revealed, but with production on Star Wars: Starfighter expected to begin in Fall 2025, it won't be much longer before it's confirmed.

The Jedi and Padawan relationship has long been at the core of the Star Wars franchise, with several notable pairings on both the Jedi and Sith sides appearing throughout Lucasfilm's movies and series. Recent Star Wars projects like Skeleton Crew and Andor have avoided this relationship, but Star Wars: Starfighter will seemingly bring it back to the big screen. Star Wars: Starfighter is currently scheduled for release on May 28, 2027.

Star Wars' Most-Famous Jedi Apprentices

Hayden Christensen - Anakin Skywalker

Lucasfilm

The Padawan at the heart of the Star Wars prequel films, Anakin Skywalker was the "chosen one" who was destined to right the balance of the force. As a Jedi, he trained under the mentorship of Obi-Wan Kenobi, before the Dark Side tempted Anakin, and he became the apprentice of the Sith Lord, Darth Sidious.

Mark Hamill - Luke Skywalker

Lucasfilm

Luke Skywalker followed in his father's footsteps, training to become a Jedi under the mentorship of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda. Despite shunning some of his teachings, Luke avoided the temptation of the dark side that ensnared his father and went on to train several Jedi apprentices of his own.

Ewan McGregor - Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lucasfilm

The Jedi master to both Anakin and Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi was introduced to audiences in Episode I: The Phantom Menace as the Padawan of Qui-Gon Jinn. He quickly rose the ranks of the Jedi after his master's death, eventually serving on the Jedi council.

Ashley Eckstein - Ahsoka Tano

Disney+

While Ahsoka Tano never appeared in the main Skywalker Saga of films, she became a famous Jedi apprentice in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, serving as Anakin Skywalker's Padawan. The master and apprentice relationship between Anakin and Ahsoka was at the core of The Clone Wars and has been continually explored in subsequent series like Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka.

Daisy Ridley - Rey

Lucasfilm

One of the main faces in the sequel trilogy, Rey began as a force-sensitive Jedi without a master. Eventually, she found Luke Skywalker in hiding and encouraged him to train her, forging a new master and apprentice duo.

Taylor Gray - Ezra Bridger

Disney+

The young freedom fighter from Lothal, Ezra Bridger, studied under Kanan Jarrus's mentorship for much of Star Wars Rebels' run. He has also gained guidance from several other notable Jedi masters, including Yoda, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo - Sabine Wren

Disney+

The master and apprentice dynamic between Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tano was the foundation of much of Season 1 of Ahsoka, with the Jedi attempting to train her Padawan, only to start to fear she will turn to the Dark Side. Season 2 of Ahsoka is filming and will continue to explore this master/apprentice relationship further.

Amandla Stenberg - Osha

Disney+

One of a pair of twins in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Osha began training under Jedi Master Sol after her home was destroyed and she was separated from her sister. However, her struggles with containing her dark feelings led her to depart the Jedi order.