Ahsoka's New Trailer Includes 12 Major Jedi (Yoda, Rey & More)

Jedi warriors like Yoda, Rey, and more took the spotlight in the most recent trailer for Star Wars' upcoming Ahsoka series.

Since Disney took Star Wars into the streaming world on Disney+, only a couple of projects have focused primarily on the Jedi after they played prominent roles across the entire Skywalker Saga.

And after Order 66 was brought back into the forefront during a flashback scene with the Jedi from The Mandalorian Season 3, fans will get even more Jedi action when the franchise returns to Disney+ in the near future.

Jedi Highlighted in New Ahsoka Trailer

A new one-minute trailer for Ahsoka highlighted 12 different Jedi seen across Star Wars history, highlighting the relationship between masters and apprentices.

Namely titled "Masters and Apprentices," this new spot features Jedi-specific lines of dialogue from multiple characters, including a classic master Yoda lesson from Episode I: The Phantom Menace about the Sith's rule of two:

"Always two there are. No more, no less. A master and an apprentice."

The full list of Jedi in this trailer can be seen below:

1.) Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker

Arguably the leading character of the entire Star Wars franchise, Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker is a poster child for the Jedi with appearances in seven entries for Lucasfilm over the past 46 years.

First serving as an apprentice under Yoda in the original trilogy, Luke would later become his sister Leia Organa's master during her training before imparting his wisdom to Ben Solo, Rey, and Grogu.

2.) Grogu

Grogu

One of the newest Jedi to come into the picture is The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda, better known as Grogu, after the Youngling displayed a connection to the Force early in Season 1.

In 2020's "Chapter 16: The Rescue," Grogu went to begin his training with Luke Skywalker, although he would find his way back to Din Djarin's care and eventually became a Mandalorian foundling in Season 3.

3.) Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi

First played by Alec Guinness in the original trilogy, Ewan McGregor carried on the Jedi legacy as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the 21st century with roles as both the master and apprentice.

Originally serving as Qui-Gon Jinn's apprentice in Episode I, he would serve as the Jedi Master for both Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy and his son, Luke, in Episode IV: A New Hope.

4.) Anakin Skywalker

Anakin Skywalker

Playing a central figure throughout Star Wars' first two trilogies and various TV shows is Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker, arguably the most powerful and influential Jedi in history.

Originally learning the ways of the Force under Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin would serve as sort of an unofficial master for Ahsoka Tano during The Clone Wars, and their relationship will be explored further in the upcoming Ahsoka series.

5.) Qui-Gon Jinn

Qui-Gon Jinn

Episode I introduced fans to Liam Neeson as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn as the film detailed his complicated relationship with the Jedi Council.

Qui-Gon took on Obi-Wan Kenobi as his own Jedi Apprentice before Darth Maul killed the master at the end of Episode I, although he'd later return in Force Ghost form during the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series.

6.) Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano

The next Star Wars character in the Jedi legacy that will take the spotlight is Ahsoka Tano as Rosario Dawson finally gets the chance to lead her own solo story in the upcoming Ahsoka series.

Learning the ways of the Force thanks to her tutelage under Anakin Skywalker during The Clone Wars, and it appears that she'll try to impart some of her own wisdom on Sabine Wren in this new addition to the galaxy far, far away.

7.) Yoda

Yoda

First coming into the picture in Episode V: The Empire Stikes Back, Jedi Master Yoda took a position as one of the oldest and most powerful Jedi warriors in existence.

While he was never seen as an apprentice himself, Yoda served as the master for a great many Jedi warriors across the Star Wars franchise, including Count Dooku, Mace Windu, Ki-Adi Mundi, and more.

8.) Rey

Rey

First introduced in Episode VII: The Force Awakens, Daisy Ridley's Star Wars heroine Rey was developed as part of the new class of Jedi fighters continuing the franchise's legacy for years to come.

First discovering her abilities with the Force early in the sequel trilogy, she became an apprentice to Luke Skywalker before taking the Skywalker name, and she'll be a master for a new generation of Jedi in her upcoming solo movie as well.

9.) Baylan Skoll

Baylan Skoll

Making his debut in Ahsoka thanks to a performance by the late Ray Stevenson will be Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi Knight who will also work closely with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Skoll will have his own apprentice in the series named Shin Hati, and while he'll work closely with Thrawn in this series, it's still unclear if fans will find out who his own master is in the long Sith/Jedi history.

10.) Shin Hati

Shin Hati

Shin Hati is a former Jedi warrior that will be active on the hunt for Ezra Bridger, with history noting that she's actually dueled with Sabine Wren on at least one occasion from other stories.

She'll serve as the apprentice for Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll, and it's rumored that she was at one point a Jedi Master before turning to the Dark Side.

11.) Leia Organa

Leia Organa

While Luke Skywalker is certainly the most well-known Jedi of the family, his sister Leia started down her own Force-using path before the sequel trilogy with Luke serving as her master.

She also did her best to share her teachings with Rey during Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, although she met her unfortunate end during that film following the late Carrie Fisher's passing in 2016.

12.) Kylo Ren

Kylo Ren

Before he became one of the main villains of the sequel trilogy, Adam Driver's Kylo Ren was a Jedi youngling learning the ways of the Force in his youth, even donning a blue lightsaber to fight the Dark Side in Episode IX.

He became one of Luke Skywalker's Padawans before Luke lost his way, and Ben Solo used his teachings to help redeem himself before meeting his end in the fight with Palpatine that closed the entire Skywalker Saga.

Check out the full Jedi-centric trailer:

How Will Jedi Be Used in Ahsoka Show?

While it's unlikely that the Jedi Order will be restored or brought back to power in Ahsoka, there will unquestionably be some signs of the knights' power with nearly half a dozen of the aforementioned characters being included in this series.

Additionally, set photos have teased that Ahsoka will revisit her past at the ruins of an old Jedi temple, with her history from the animated shows and other live-action series influencing her journey in her solo series.

Just how much influence the Jedi will have over the plot itself is still unknown, but with Ahsoka at the center of the plot, that legacy is sure to get a new chapter in some form with her deep ties to Star Wars' central heroes.

Ahsoka will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 23.