Ahsoka Disney+ Show: First Details on Sabine Wren’s Role Revealed (Rumor)

Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine will wield a very specific weapon in the forthcoming Ahsoka, according to a new rumor.

After The Mandalorian finishes its third season, Lucasfilm’s next live-action television outing will be the eagerly anticipated Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson in the title role.

But the fan-favorite ex-Jedi won’t be the only established Star Wars character to make the jump into the MandoVerse. Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, and Chopper are confirmed to join in on the adventure.

Sabine Rumored to Use Ezra’s Lightsaber

Lucasfilm

According to a new rumor from Making Star Wars, Sabine Wren, as she appears in Ahsoka, portrayed by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, will wield Ezra Bridger’s lightsaber in combat.

Star Wars Rebels fans may recall Ezra giving his green lightsaber to Sabine in the show’s series finale. When audiences catch up with the colorful Mandalorian again in Ahsoka, it seems she may still be using it. With Ezra himself appearing in the series, it’s possible that Wren might return it to him, but this remains to be seen.

Making Star Wars’ report also claims that there are scenes during Ahsoka in which Wren uses the saber alongside Bridger, who’s rumored to have adopted a unique new fighting style.

Sabine previously trained with the Darksaber and has used Ezra’s blade on more than one occasion in Rebels.

Lucasfilm

Sabine Wren: Master of Weapons

Although Sabine isn’t Force-sensitive, she’s proven to be plenty capable with a lightsaber, having trained with the blade under the supervision of Kanan Jarrus.

On top of that, she’s an expert in both creating and using weapons. She was the Ghost Crew’s resident demolitions expert and also designed the arc pulse generator, a devastating device that the Empire utilized to harm Mandalorians.

With all this in mind, it should come as no surprise at all that in the time since Ezra’s disappearance, she’s been using his old lightsaber in combat.

Wren isn’t the only Mandalorian rumored to crop up in the Ahsoka series either. Recent intel has pointed to Fenn Rau showing up, played by his original voice actor Kevin McKidd.

Star Wars: Ahsoka will drop sometime this year, most likely in late summer.