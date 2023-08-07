Star Wars Releases First Poster for Live-Action Sabine Wren

Sabine Wren has been showcased in her first character poster for the upcoming Ahsoka series.

Star Wars' latest Disney+ adventure is set to hit the service, finally offering some follow-up to Star Wars Rebels' series finale cliffhanger.

The series will bring back fan-favorite Rebels characters like Hera Syndulla, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Sabine Wren.

While the show may be called Ahsoka, Sabine is being set up as one of the primary protagonists for the project, starring alongside Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano in a majority of the show's marketing materials.

Sabine Shines in Ahsoka Character Poster

Lucasfilm released a series of new character posters for the Disney+ Ahsoka series, including the first for Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren.

Posted on X (previously Twitter) by the official Star Wars account, the poster highlights Bordizzo's colorful Mandalorian in her mix-matched armor, wielding a bright green lightsaber.

Lucasfilm

Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka was also featured in her own poster, as the character poses with her white lightsaber.

Lucasfilm

Rounding out the heroic crew, Mary Elizabeth Winstead shines as Hera Syndulla on her own character poster.

Lucasfilm

Another batch of character posters came alongside these, spotlighting some of the villains set to appear in the streaming series.

This set was headlined by Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll wielding a red lightsaber with a long hilt.

Lucasfilm

The mysterious Shin Hati (played by Ivanna Sakhno) looks menacing with her hood up and lightsaber out.

Lucasfilm

And the former Empirical naval commander, Morgan Elsbeth is back, seemingly plotting the downfall of the New Republic.

Lucasfilm

Is This Actually Sabine's Story?

Yes, so much has been made about the Star Wars Rebels cast returning for Ahsoka, but something feels different about Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine.

The character has gotten a lot of spotlight for someone whose name is not in the title of the series. So, could this be an indication of the character's importance to the story being told here?

There is plenty to explore with Sabine in Ahsoka. She seems to be a Jedi now (or at least training to be one).

And she will also be key in the search for her friend, Ezra Bridger, something that will be at the heart of the series.

This is a lot to put on a supporting character's shoulder, which likely means she will be as much of the focus as Rosario Dawson's titular Jedi.

Of course, all this could be disproven the second Ahsoka's first episode hits Disney+, but for now, it feels like Lucasfilm is hyping the character up to be something bigger than some may expect her to be.

Ahsoka is set to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 23.