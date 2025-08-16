Peacemaker Season 2 Won't Bring Back the Show's 2 Biggest Superheroes (Confirmed)

Peacemaker Season 2 is confirmed not to bring back two of DC's biggest heroes, and it makes a lot of sense. The sophomore run of the John Cena-led DC series continues the story of Christopher Smith and his ragtag team of allies as they deal with the threat of a vengeful Rick Flag Sr., ARGUS, and a parallel world that exists within the confines of Peacemaker's Quantum Unfolding Chamber.

While Peacemaker has a stacked cast that includes several actors from James Gunn's Superman reboot, everyone is wondering how Season 2 will address the two biggest cameos from the Season 1 finale.

After Peacemaker and his team prevented the Butterfly invasion, the DCEU Justice League arrived late to try to assist them from the aftermath. However, Peacemaker dismissed them. Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and the Flash (Ezra Miller) made a brief but prominent appearance during that scene alongside stand-in actors for Superman and Wonder Woman.

At the time, Momoa and Ezra's SnyderVerse heroes were two of the biggest cameos in Peacemaker Season 1, but DC Studios head and Peacemaker director James Gunn already confirmed to IGN that the Justice League cameo is not canon to the DCU:

"The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League… which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker."

Gunn's confirmation about the Justice League scene in Peacemaker Season 1 finale indicated that Season 2 won't bring back Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's Flash, mainly because they are not part of the DCU canon.

Aside from the fact that Momoa is already playing Lobo in the Milly Alcock-led Supergirl movie, Gunn also said that "it's unlikely that Aquaman is a famous hero" at present in the DCU, around Superman and Peacemaker Season 2:

"It's unlikely that Aquaman is a famous hero in the DCU as 'Superman' and 'Peacemaker' Season 2 is happening... If someone wants to do the DCU cut, you can cut out Aquaman fucking fish."

Given that it is unknown if Aquaman is an active hero in the DCU, his off-the-radar status suggests that he has yet to help the surface dwellers because he might be busy with his duties in Atlantis.

As for the Flash, the DC hero could be in a similar situation as Aquaman, and the speedster may be focusing on street-level crime instead of world-ending events like Superman handled in Metropolis during Lex Luthor's dimensional rift attack.

It's worth noting that James Gunn also said in a previous interview that Aquaman and the Flash won't return to the DCU anytime soon, at least in the next two years.

Directed by James Gunn, Peacemaker's sophomore run brings back Season 1 characters from Season 1, headlined by John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, and Steve Agee. Season 2 premieres on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.

Which Other DC Heroes Could Show Up in Peacemaker Season 2?

The hype is dialed up for Peacemaker Season 2 after DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn teased (via Entertainment Weekly) that "there might even be one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show."

Speculation has been rampant about who that special cameo is. Some have even claimed that it could be none other than Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, considering two of his henchmen (Oits and Sydney) are confirmed to appear in Season 2.

Still, there is a strong theory that David Corenswet's Superman will end up appearing in Peacemaker, especially after actress Danielle Brooks fueled speculation about his appearance in a behind-the-scenes photo.

It makes a ton of sense for Superman to appear as a cameo, mainly due to his importance in the DCU's world-building and following his debut movie's impressive run at the box office. It would also be fitting because two members of the Justice Gang, Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl, are set to appear.