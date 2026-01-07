Disney+ Reveals Ahsoka Season 2's Release Window Amid Delay Concern

After worries of an imminent delay had begun to creep in, Disney+ has reconfirmed Ahsoka Season 2's release window. The upcoming second season of Dave Filoni's Rebels follow-up has long been assumed to be a part of Lucasfilm's 2026 release plans. However, a recent update from the Star Wars studio, in which the series was left off Disney's 2026 plans, led some to think it may have been bumped.

That does not seem to be the case, however, at least according to Disney's latest update to the Disney+ streaming service. X user @CamandFilm spotted the Ahsoka in a new category on the Disney-owned streaming service titled "Coming Soon in 2026."

This seemingly confirms that Ahsoka Season 2 will, in fact, be released sometime over the next 12 months, joining the likes of Maul: Shadow Lord and Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi on the galaxy far, far away's 2026 streaming slate. Still no specific release window for Ahsoka has been officially announced, but it is expected to arrive sometime in 2026.

Lucasfilm

Ahsoka Season 2 completed filming in October 2025, making its absence from the recent 2026 Disney preview kit all the more conspicuous.

Ahsoka Season 2 is the latest star-faring adventure centered on Rosario Dawson's iconic Jedi master. Centering on the twin-sabered Force-user as she is marooned in a galaxy entirely separate from the prime Star Wars universe. Luckily, she is not alone, as she has the lovable Mandalorian, Sabine Wren, alongside her.

Dawson leads the upcoming Star Wars series, with a cast rounded out by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi, Rory McCann, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Ivanna Sakhno.

When Will Ahsoka Season 2 Be Released?

Lucasfilm

As it stands, Ahsoka Season 2 remains without an official release date. Lucasfilm has been tight-lipped about the upcoming series, despite it seemingly being the studio's only live-action Disney+ project currently on its slate. At least, fans now seem to know that the series will return sometime in 2026, something that has been put into question lately.

Perhaps looking back at how Season 1 handled its run-up to release could tell audiences when Season 2 will see the light of day. Ahsoka's first season was shot between May and October of 2022. It would then debut just over 10 months later, in August 2023.

For comparison, Ahsoka Season 2 was shot over a period, with its wrap date coming in mid-October of last year. If the show's second season were to follow the path paved by Season 1, then a release sometime in late summer makes sense, with the series likely arriving around August or September.

This would give the upcoming Mandalorian & Grogu movie enough time to finish its run in theaters before Star Wars dips back into the live-action bucket for its next MandoVerse adventure.

The studio may also opt to hold the series for a bit longer, as no further live-action streaming projects for the franchise are currently announced. A long wait for Ahsoka could be implemented to allow Lucasfilm to space out its streaming schedule more intentionally.