The Minecraft Movie 2: Emma Myers Will Reportedly No Longer Be The Franchise's Only Female Young Star

According to a recent report, Minecraft 2, the sequel to 2025's A Minecraft Movie, will introduce fans to a new character played by a young female actress, meaning that Emma Myers won't be the only young female lead in the film franchise. A Minecraft Movie completely shocked everyone with its box office performance. Although the Minecraft video game is extremely popular, many didn't expect the film to gross almost $1 billion at the worldwide box office, largely due to the movie not receiving the best reviews and the fact that it is a video game adaptation (which historically flops financially).

According to a recent report from industry insider Daniel Richtman via Patreon, fans could be seeing a new female lead in the Minecraft film franchise alongside Wednesday's Emma Myers. Specifically, another young actress is in talks to join Minecraft 2, which is set to "start filming next month."

Richtman reported that the actress is none other than Joey King, a 26-year-old actress best known for her work in The Kissing Booth and The Act. It has not been confirmed whether she has received a part in the upcoming film or not, but Richtman revealed that King "is in talks for a new female lead role in Minecraft 2."

In A Minecraft Movie, Emma Myers played a character named Natalie, who was an original character created for the movie. Richtman claimed that it is unclear whether King will portray Alex in Minecraft 2, "or a completely new original character."

For reference, Alex is one of the default playable characters in the Minecraft video game. The default male character in the game is Steve (who is played by Jack Black in the film series), and the default female character in the game is Alex. So, if King portrayed Alex, her role would likely be similar in nature to Black's:

"Joey King ('The Kissing Booth' franchise) is in talks for a new female lead role in 'Minecraft 2.' I don’t know yet what the role is-whether it’s Alex or a completely new original character. The movie starts filming next month, so we should find out soon."

Notably, no matter if King is cast in Minecraft 2 or not, there will still apparently be another female lead in the upcoming title. If King is being considered, the casting department is likely looking to cast someone on the younger side.

So, no matter what, Emma Myers will be joined by another young actress in Minecraft 2.

What Will the New Female Minecraft Role Be?

Most likely, the new female lead in Minecraft 2 will be Alex. Alex is a main character in the video game franchise, and she showed up at the end of the first movie, so it would only make sense for her to be involved in the second film (some thought a Spider-Man actress could end up playing Alex, but that doesn't seem to be the case now).

In the game, Alex came along later than Steve. Specifically, Steve was the default character when the game was first released in 2009. Then, five years later, in 2014, Mojang added Alex as the second playable character/skin in the game. So, technically, Alex is a bit younger than Steve.

That could explain why Minecraft 2 could be looking for a younger actress to play Alex (assuming that is who Joey King is being eyed to play), instead of someone closer to Jack Black's age.

Most likely, Alex will somehow get roped into joining the team in Minecraft 2, and her involvement will simply add another character to the mix and flesh out the world with more characters and personalities. However, Alex could be the subject of some conflict, and, knowing that Steve used to live in her house, she might have to call him and get his help with something.