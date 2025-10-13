Minecraft Movie 2 Poster Teases Steve’s Terrifying Next Villain (And It’s Perfect)

A Minecraft Movie 2 just dropped its first poster, confirming its 2027 release date while teasing a new hero and a terrifying villain to fight. This year's A Minecraft Movie became a viral sensation and something of a problem for many theater workers. Upon its June release, videos quickly circulated on TikTok and other social media sites of Minecraft moviegoers cheering, screaming, yelling lines from the movie (such as the infamous "CHICKEN JOCKEY") and creating huge messes in theaters. The video game adaptation's virality proved to be a huge win for Warner Bros., raking in almost $1 billion worldwide.

As one would expect, A Minecraft Movie's success quickly sparked plans for a sequel under returning director Jared Hess. An official poster for the pixelated follow-up teased the movie's new, secondary protagonist addition, Alex, and the franchise's terrifying next villain after Malgosha, who may be the Ender Dragon. Beyond teasing the movie's villain and protagonists, A Minecraft Movie 2's first poster confirmed it will hit theaters on July 23, 2027.

Warner Bros.

Beyond Jack Black's Steve, A Minecraft Movie's post-credits scene hinted that the sequel would introduce Alex, the game's default female protagonist skin. While the hero-to-be remained faceless in her Minecraft Movie debut, an iconic Marvel actress might be the perfect choice to play Alex opposite Black.

The dual pickaxes placed on the Minecraft Movie 2 poster's crafting table likely hint at Steve and Alex's upcoming team-up, perhaps alongside other familiar faces such as Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen.

Warner Bros.

But there may be even more hiding in this poster than meets the eye, as the purple glow shining on the pickaxes is rather reminiscent of the lighting found in The End. Minecraft gamers will be more than aware of The End, as reaching the dark, space-like dimension is considered the game's ultimate challenge.

Within The End dimension, players face off against an endless string of Endermen (who were one of 20 mobs featured in A Minecraft Movie) and the Ender Dragon, a giant, flying behemoth who must be defeated before escaping to the Overworld.

Minecraft

As the Ender Dragon is Minecraft's biggest and original boss, a quest to reach The End is the logical choice for the Hollywood sequel, especially after the 2025 original centered around the game's other alternate dimension, The Nether.

What Will Happen in A Minecraft Movie 2?

Jack Black's Steve met the yet-to-be-cast Alex in A Minecraft Movie's post-credits scene, setting them up for new adventures and a possible romance. It's unclear what exactly will take Alex and Steve back to the Overworld, let alone what will lead them to start collecting Eyes of Ender, chasing down the Ender Portal, and venturing into The End to fight the Ender Dragon.

Regardless, fans should expect Warner Bros. and Jared Hess to aim to replicate A Minecraft Movie's success as closely as possible in the sequel. That should involve ensuring equal memeability, a similar marketing campaign, and bringing back Garbage Man, Dawn, Henry, and Natalie for more fun.

One has to wonder whether the sequel will also check in with Jennifer Coolidge's Marlene and her village fiancé Nitwit, played by Matt Berry. Even if A Minecraft Movie 2 does miss a trick and skip over those characters, it wouldn't be surprising to see another whacky side-story thrown into the mix.